Eyewitness News
Fairfield Little League plays New Jersey in elimination game
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Fairfield Little League is up against New Jersey Wednesday night in the Little League World Series and players from both teams are practicing. Fairfield American Little League is up against Tom’s River New Jersey. The game started at 7. Whoever wins this game is up...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fairfield Little League gets set for elimination game
Little leaguers played in hot and humid conditions on Monday. Little leaguers are playing baseball regionals in the high heat on Monday. Little leaguers played baseball in the high heat on Monday. Connecticut teen goes to Home Run Derby.
Eyewitness News
Annual Italian Fest kicks off in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The 55th annual Holy Rosary Italian Festival is underway. Thousands of volunteer hours have gone into this event. There is homemade food, live music, and even rides for the kids!. This event is bringing people together. “I think for us it’s just a wonderful time for...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Cheshire's superintendent previews the new school year
A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police. There were a few surprises following Connecticut's Primary Day.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 'Hartford Promise' workshop at UHart
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon says we're in for some cool nights this weekend. Here is his Friday noon forecast. An investigation into how a 5-month-old baby suffered serious injuries is underway in Plainfield. A traffic alert was issued by Hartford police ahead of a popular concert.
Eyewitness News
Small Business Spotlight: The Maddison Collection
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – In this edition of Small Business Spotlight, Eyewitness News headed to Middletown to check out the Maddison Collection. Maddison Garber learned a lot from her dad, including woodworking. “A lot of women reach out and they’re like oh my goodness this is amazing, like I...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police. There were a few surprises following Connecticut's Primary Day. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said there were no 90 degree temperatures in the forecast. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast.
Eyewitness News
Hawk rescued from grill of truck
WATERFORD-EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A hawk is counting its lucky feathers after getting tangled in the grill of a truck. Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said the bird of prey had a very traumatic morning on Thursday. It said the hawk swooped after some breakfast and crossed paths with the...
Eyewitness News
17-year-old shot on Forest Avenue in Meriden
Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Lack of rain and heatwaves will affect fall foliage. Meteorologist Connor Lewis is telling us that the lack of rain and heatwaves this summer will likely affect New England's fall foliage.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic alert was issued by Hartford police ahead of a popular concert. Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Friday night. The sold out concert begins at 8 p.m., but concertgoers are showing up early to tailgate. Concertgoers like...
Eyewitness News
Thieves hit senior citizen buses in Cromwell
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions.
Eyewitness News
Eastern Connecticut facing drought conditions
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been recently upgraded to an extreme drought. Eastern Connecticut is nearly at that point with severe drought conditions and it’s impacting food producers. The ongoing drought hasn’t lasted long enough for irrigation and reservoir management, but it...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford schools program recruits teachers from Puerto Rico
Meteorologist Scot Haney said there could be some scattered showers later Thursday night. Here is his Thursday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the new and weather for the morning of Aug. 11, including a building collapse in Meriden. Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse.
Eyewitness News
East Hartford Public Schools hosts annual backpack giveaway
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - School is right around the corner and East Hartford Public Schools is hosting its annual backpack giveaway. The event is an annual preschool rally for all grades where kids get to interact with teachers and different local organizations, such as the police department. After kids...
Eyewitness News
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Make Fest - Make It Go is set for this weekend
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon says we're in for some cool nights this weekend. Here is his Friday noon forecast. An investigation into how a 5-month-old baby suffered serious injuries is underway in Plainfield. A traffic alert was issued by Hartford police ahead of a popular concert.
Eyewitness News
Missing Wethersfield man found
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police said he has been found. A man from Wethersfield was reported missing on Thursday. According to state police, they issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Gregory Fradette. Fradette was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, tan khaki pants and tan boat shoes.
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: A preview of what to expect in East Hartford Public Schools
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said rain is in the forecast for next week! Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Meteorologist Scot Haney said there could be some scattered showers later Thursday night. Here is his Thursday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Whitcraft
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitcraft: https://www.whitcraft.com/. Whitcraft is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered precision formed, precision machined, and fabricated parts on the industry’s leading aircraft and engine platforms. Whitcraft has Connecticut locations in Plainville, South Windsor, and Eastford. Whitcraft is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus and had comprehensive and...
Eyewitness News
Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
Eyewitness News
Lack of rain and heatwaves will affect fall foliage
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions.
