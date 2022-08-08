ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiance Star Anfisa Nava Gets Her Citizenship

 4 days ago
Anfisa Nava began her journey to American citizenship the old-fashioned way. By bossing up and flipping the script on a man who purposely went searching for a young non-citizen to marry and have authority over. (That’s almost exactly how Jorge Nava described himself during his first episode, I’ll remind you). Now, Jorge is a felon, and Anfisa has sealed herself as a college-educated citizen of the United States of America.

In a post to Instagram , Anfisa made her citizenship announcement with a picture of herself standing outside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration building holding an American flag. She captioned the shot with her official date,  “7/27/22”.

Anfisa received plenty of love on her post, though no one from the 90 Day Fiance realm took time to comment. One follower said, “Congratulations Anfisa! I admire the woman you are and have made of yourself. You deserve all the success and happiness in this world.” Another wrote, “Congrats !! This is major she deserves her citizenship and some.”

As for Jorge , he has certainly evolved since his time on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance as well. He landed himself in prison following some hefty charges for marijuana possession. While incarcerated, Jorge lost 128 pounds , which he claims caused Anfisa to leave him high and dry in a prison cell. These two eventually divorced in 2020.

Jorge and I were on the verge of divorce before he went to prison, but once it happened, I wanted to stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation.  However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy.  I knew I had to end it, and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released,” Anfisa explained at the time.

Now Jorge is married to his new wife and mother of his children, Rhoda Blua . These two tied the knot at a Las Vegas wedding chapel just days after Anfisa’s citizenship announcement, on July 31st.  Jorge still has hopes to return to reality TV . Congrats to the happily failed 90 Day Fiance couple and all their post-TLC accomplishments!

[Photo Credit: TLC ]

