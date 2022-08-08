Best $50 Travel Accessory, How To Rent An Electric Car, 10 Most Dangerous Natural Wonders, Disney Guests Stuck On “It’s A Small World” For Over An Hour & More- Travel News!

Ryanair’s CEO says that the days of the cheap flights is over and the super cheap sales people have been used to will not last. What will this mean for other airlines?. The prices of flights have been all over the place this year as travelers have headed for the sky in droves following all the Covid shutdowns. There is even talk that flights could drop significantly this fall. But, when the CEO of the airline built on “cheap” fares – Ryanair – says that the era of cheap flights is over, that will definitely mean something.

INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO