Best $50 Travel Accessory, How To Rent An Electric Car, 10 Most Dangerous Natural Wonders, Disney Guests Stuck On “It’s A Small World” For Over An Hour & More- Travel News!

Renew Your Passport Online, Best Overwater Bungalows, Most Expensive Motel 6
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, August 12, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Delta Changes Boarding Process, Airfare Prices Drop, Guide to Hyatt All-Inclusives
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, August 11, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Win A Trip For 4 To Iceland- 3 Winners!
Icelandic Provisions is currently running the Trip To Iceland Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, three lucky winners will each win a trip for four to Iceland!. The prize includes airfare on Icelandair, a three night hotel stay, 72 Hours Reykjavic Welcome Cards and more. We visited Iceland back in early summer...
The Silicon Valley royalty that populates America’s richest town is fighting tooth and nail to keep 58 new housing units from being built
It’s not just star tech investor Marc Andreessen. Big names from Apple, Google, and Netflix really don't want anything new built in their backyard in Atherton, California.
Flying is painful. Climate change will make it even worse.
Without significant and costly upgrades to infrastructure and equipment, flying will see even more delays and cancellations in the years ahead.
TRIP REPORT: Feeling Finnair – 3am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…
3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now. 3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…. Cathay Pacific Lounge (Business Class), London Heathrow. A night of flitful sleep is never a good thing – maybe the excitement of travel has not grown old on me.
Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…
I once thought it would be a good idea to leave it to my readers to pick where I lived. I chronicled that journey:. Vote Where TPOL Moves in December (For Real This Time) Tirana, Taipei, Lisbon, Or Bangkok: The Runoff Vote!. TPOL Is Moving to Albania! (Eventually) Vote Where...
Emirates to boost flights to the Mauritius with a third daily seasonal flight
Emirates is continuing with its service expansion, with the airline planning to run a seasonal third daily flight to Mauritius. The move comes as the airline reintroduced its double-daily service. The third daily service will operate from 1st October 2022 to 31st January 2023. The planned operations are as follows:
55K Alaskan to Fiji And My New Melbourne Residence
The title of this Trip Report is appropriately called Over/Under because I am planning on living in Melbourne for six weeks next spring but am unsure about the odds of that actually happening. My travel goal is to take up residency in two first-tier cities twice a year, while, as I have always done, taking multiple helter-skelter trips throughout the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). This new lifestyle is my attempt to make up time (see Lost & Found Year(s)). I am hopeful that it will work.
UK Train Drivers strike – Saturday 13th August
We’re sticking with the rails this week, as we’ve got another railway strike inbound, affecting 11 of the rail operators in the United Kingdom. This week’s rail strike will affect passengers travelling with the following companies (whose members are part of the ASLEF union). Stansted Express (Greater...
British Airways Executive Club senkt teilweise Silver Statusanforderungen
British Airways Executive Club Silver Status einfacher erhalten …. British Airways Executive Club gibt einigen Statusinhabern geringere Statusanforderungen aus. We have automatically applied the reduced threshold to Silver Members with Tier Point Collection Year end dates in July, August and September 2022. If you collect 300 Tier Points by the end of your current Tier Point Collection Year, or fly with us on 25 eligible flights, your Silver status will automatically renew.
Ryanair CEO: The Era of Cheap Flights is Over
Ryanair’s CEO says that the days of the cheap flights is over and the super cheap sales people have been used to will not last. What will this mean for other airlines?. The prices of flights have been all over the place this year as travelers have headed for the sky in droves following all the Covid shutdowns. There is even talk that flights could drop significantly this fall. But, when the CEO of the airline built on “cheap” fares – Ryanair – says that the era of cheap flights is over, that will definitely mean something.
Tasty! Jollibee Opening Times Square Flagship On August 18!
We first tried Filipino restaurant Jollibee back in 2016. Since then, its been a fast food favorite of ours. After our first visit, a location opened in New York City with a more limited menu. On the way to the NY Times Travel Show, Lucas and I stopped in to enjoy a meal of Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti.
Radisson Hotels Americas Officially Joins Choice Hotels Family: My Plan for My Points
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Earlier today, Radisson Hotels Americas sent out emails to all their members informing them that they are officially joining the Choice Hotels family. The email also said that combining the programs would take some time, so in the short term, the programs would continue separately and we would be informed when the combing process becomes closer.
Choice Hotels International Completes Acquisition of Radisson Hotel Group Americas
Choice Hotels International, Incorporated has announced that its acquisition of the franchise business, operations, and intellectual property of Radisson Hotel Group Americas — which includes greater than 68,000 hotel rooms in 624 hotel and resort properties under nine brands in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean — for approximately $675 million was completed earlier today, Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Man Smokes Cigarette On Plane, Receives Ridiculous Punishment
If you knew that smoking on the plane would only result in a 15-day ban on the airline, would you smoke? A viral video and the ridiculous punishment the passenger received raises questions over aviation safety in India. Ridiculous Punishment For Smoking On SpiceJet Flight In India Invites Others To...
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
