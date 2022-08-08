ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best $50 Travel Accessory, How To Rent An Electric Car, 10 Most Dangerous Natural Wonders, Disney Guests Stuck On “It’s A Small World” For Over An Hour & More- Travel News!

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Win A Trip For 4 To Iceland- 3 Winners!

Icelandic Provisions is currently running the Trip To Iceland Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, three lucky winners will each win a trip for four to Iceland!. The prize includes airfare on Icelandair, a three night hotel stay, 72 Hours Reykjavic Welcome Cards and more. We visited Iceland back in early summer...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
BoardingArea

Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…

I once thought it would be a good idea to leave it to my readers to pick where I lived. I chronicled that journey:. Vote Where TPOL Moves in December (For Real This Time) Tirana, Taipei, Lisbon, Or Bangkok: The Runoff Vote!. TPOL Is Moving to Albania! (Eventually) Vote Where...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
BoardingArea

55K Alaskan to Fiji And My New Melbourne Residence

The title of this Trip Report is appropriately called Over/Under because I am planning on living in Melbourne for six weeks next spring but am unsure about the odds of that actually happening. My travel goal is to take up residency in two first-tier cities twice a year, while, as I have always done, taking multiple helter-skelter trips throughout the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). This new lifestyle is my attempt to make up time (see Lost & Found Year(s)). I am hopeful that it will work.
WORLD
BoardingArea

UK Train Drivers strike – Saturday 13th August

We’re sticking with the rails this week, as we’ve got another railway strike inbound, affecting 11 of the rail operators in the United Kingdom. This week’s rail strike will affect passengers travelling with the following companies (whose members are part of the ASLEF union). Stansted Express (Greater...
TRAFFIC
BoardingArea

British Airways Executive Club senkt teilweise Silver Statusanforderungen

British Airways Executive Club Silver Status einfacher erhalten …. British Airways Executive Club gibt einigen Statusinhabern geringere Statusanforderungen aus. We have automatically applied the reduced threshold to Silver Members with Tier Point Collection Year end dates in July, August and September 2022. If you collect 300 Tier Points by the end of your current Tier Point Collection Year, or fly with us on 25 eligible flights, your Silver status will automatically renew.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Ryanair CEO: The Era of Cheap Flights is Over

Ryanair’s CEO says that the days of the cheap flights is over and the super cheap sales people have been used to will not last. What will this mean for other airlines?. The prices of flights have been all over the place this year as travelers have headed for the sky in droves following all the Covid shutdowns. There is even talk that flights could drop significantly this fall. But, when the CEO of the airline built on “cheap” fares – Ryanair – says that the era of cheap flights is over, that will definitely mean something.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Smarter Travel#Electric Cars#Travel Deals#Disney World#Vehicles#Travel Accessory#Airfly Pro Is#The World#A Volcano Erupted#The Best Scenic Drive#The Verandah Resort Spa#Frontier Airlines
BoardingArea

Radisson Hotels Americas Officially Joins Choice Hotels Family: My Plan for My Points

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Earlier today, Radisson Hotels Americas sent out emails to all their members informing them that they are officially joining the Choice Hotels family. The email also said that combining the programs would take some time, so in the short term, the programs would continue separately and we would be informed when the combing process becomes closer.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Choice Hotels International Completes Acquisition of Radisson Hotel Group Americas

Choice Hotels International, Incorporated has announced that its acquisition of the franchise business, operations, and intellectual property of Radisson Hotel Group Americas — which includes greater than 68,000 hotel rooms in 624 hotel and resort properties under nine brands in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean — for approximately $675 million was completed earlier today, Thursday, August 11, 2022.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Disney
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy