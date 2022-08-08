ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

By ALICIA RANCILIO, The Associated Press
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8GqI_0h9hh01J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDuXr_0h9hh01J00

Jennette McCurdy is well-aware the title of her new book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” (Simon & Schuster) is attention-grabbing. She also readily admits that she means every word. “It’s something that I mean sincerely, I’m not saying it to be flippant.”

McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” with Miranda Cosgrove and its spin-off “ Sam & Cat ” opposite Ariana Grande, hopes readers will understand why she makes such a bold statement,

“I hope that readers feel that by the end of it, ‘this makes sense.’”

The 30-year-old writes in her book that her mother Debra “was a narcissist” who “emotionally, mentally and physically abused” her. She pushed McCurdy into an acting career as a child and encouraged her to have an eating disorder, McCurdy says. Her mother insisted on giving her daughter showers through her late teens, claiming she didn’t wash her hair correctly, McCurdy says.

It wasn’t until seeking therapy after her mother’s death from complications of cancer in 2013 that McCurdy began to fully deal with the trauma she was put through. Before therapy, McCurdy, was drinking excessively and had unhealthy romantic relationships. Now after years of work on herself, she’s sharing her story with the world. Writing the book, she says, was an emotional rollercoaster.

“I’d be crying while writing it and then I’d be laughing, remembering something. My mom’s way of speaking was humorous and very distinct and writing that out was a very dynamic, emotional experience.”

McCurdy, who hosts a podcast called “ Empty Inside, ” spoke with The Associated Press about looking back, therapy and how she may return to work in front of the camera.

Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

——

AP: It’s one thing to come to realizations about your childhood through therapy but another to share those discoveries with the world. What made you want to put it out there, first in a one-woman show (also called “I’m Glad My Mom Died”) and now in a book?

McCurdy: I think finding shape is very important. There’s certainly many stages of processing. Processing the events that happened in my childhood took so long in therapy. I needed to do so much of that excavating work on my own.

AP: When you think back now about your childhood and your mom, what do you think?

McCurdy: My grandfather passed away a few years ago, and I got to really experience what I consider a more conventional grieving process of a really close family member… It was heartbreaking and devastating. With my mother’s death, I’d go from being so, so deeply angry to then feeling just so sorry for her. And so I could feel compassion and sympathy and then just anger and rage. I’d cry because I missed her and I’d be angry that I was crying that I missed her and feel she doesn’t deserve these tears. I think abusive love is so complicated … It’s going to be mixed and messy.

AP: Your book is also a reminder of how you never really know what’s going on with someone because people would watch you on these shows and maybe think, ‘Oh, she’s got it all.’

McCurdy: Now my life is very boring. At the time, being on this children’s television show that’s so glossy and so polished and so exactly like perfect … my actual life felt so the opposite. Living in that dichotomy felt really confusing. But also now in retrospect, I see that there’s a lot of humor in that. As agonizing as it is to be in the ambulance with my mother while she’s convulsing in the middle of a seizure, to look up and see my face (on a billboard) felt like my life was mocking me.

AP: Are you definitely done with acting?

McCurdy: Recently, and only since writing the book, there’s been a part of me that’s like, you know, maybe I’ll write something for myself. I could see something like that happening where I think there’s a version of acting that could potentially be healing for me now, especially if I were the one sort of writing the thing.

AP: Now we should really shout out how great it is when you find the right therapist.

McCurdy: It’s so important, right? You’ve got to try a couple because you’re going to get some doozies. You’re going to get some people who just make you feel worse. They’re like very preoccupied with their doodling or whatever they’re doing.

AP: Are you still in therapy?

McCurdy: I am. I just saw my therapist yesterday. It’s funny because now if I look at my journal notes from when I first started therapy, it’s like, how many times did I binge and purge today? And, like, trying to have a better relationship with alcohol. Now it feels like little tuneups or thinking about turning 30. What an amazing thing to be able to go into a therapy session and just talk about (expletive) turning 30.

AP: How is your relationship with food now?”

McCurdy: I’m so happy you ask because I don’t obsess about food at all. I say this because I want people to know that I do believe it’s possible to not have it haunt you for the rest of your life. I feel great in my recovery. I consider myself recovered. For anybody who might be struggling now, I want them to know it’s possible to recover.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Woman drove boys around to rob people at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been arrested after she reportedly drove two boys to rob people at gunpoint. Police say Lashuna Taylor, 41, is facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and contributing to delinquency of a minor. According to police, two boys tried to rob a man at gunpoint at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD […]
HOUMA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Simon Schuster
MyArkLaMiss

One person dies and 2 injured after Calhoun fatal crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Three individuals […]
CALHOUN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization. According to deputies, they discovered evidence that an employee conducted […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold narcotics to undercover agent

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, an undercover agent contacted 29-year-old Samantha Marie Thomas to purchase Oxycodone. According to authorities, Thomas allegedly agreed to sell narcotics to the agent and advised the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy