Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The first of three suspects accused in the murder case of a Claiborne County man has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars, according to officials. Courtney Gilpin, of New Tazewell, pleaded guilty in court on Aug. 5 to killing Aaron Massengill, whose body was...
14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment on several people for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering on July 20, a release from the Department of Justice said. The following people were indicted:. Jordan Albert...
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer who was fired in July by the department’s new chief of police filed a dispute request with the Civil Service Merit Board last month, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. Lt. Michael Earlywine was fired by Chief Paul Noel...
Fundraiser set up for Blount Co. deputy awaiting heart transplant
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fundraiser for a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy awaiting a heart transplant has been set up aimed at relieving medical and family expenses. Deputy Lydia Sharp is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and will have heart transplant surgery Friday after she was first...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a drug raid on a home on Tazewell Pike, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and Logan Anderson Moore were...
Man indicted in killing of Loudon Co. sheriff’s deputy
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park's website.
KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department was officially asked to join the ABLE Project Tuesday, according to Communications Manager Scott Erland. It is the first agency in the state to do so. The ABLE Project is aimed at improving accountability, both personally and professionally, among law enforcement officers....
Omari Thomas
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community's thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery.
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help about a homicide investigation after identifying human remains that were discovered in Grainger County in 1996. The remains were discovered off Dale Road in the Powder Springs area, according to a release from...
Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers located a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, was located in Williamsburg, Kentucky along with the stolen vehicle, KPD officials said. Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag...
Missing Clinton man found dead, sheriff says
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing Clinton man was found dead Friday, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced. Crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, in Little River on Aug. 12, according to officials.
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
Sheriff-elect outlines priorities when he takes office next month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wayne Barton was elected to be the new Campbell County Sheriff. He will be sworn into office on Aug. 31. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins. The results were 4,337 to 3,667. Barton lives in High Cliff, an area in the...
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Boy Scout credits training after saving mothers life
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Crystal Thacker took medicine for a sinus infection, she had no idea what would happen next. The Claiborne County woman described the moments when she lost consciousness three times at her home as her son was trying to help her. “It almost felt like...
Law offers better oversight of adopted Tennessee children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two East Tennessee children were found buried in the backyards of their adoptive family’s homes. State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said he was determined to make a change for the wellbeing of adopted children after the cases of two children who were adopted by Michael Gray Sr. and his wife Shirley Gray.
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park's website.
Firefighters honored for rescuing woman from flood waters
One man was killed in July of 2021 after a 3.3 ton rock fell on him and a coworker inside Nyrstar Mines. Deputies are searching for a missing man who went missing from Louisville Wednesday, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
New safety technology keeping Anderson County students safe
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery. Your headlines from 8/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Missing Gatlinburg woman, Crossville city manager resigns, CDC drops Covid recommendations. Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing...
