Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Shocking surveillance footage shows man stealing from Kroger self checkout – as expert warns of dangers
SHOCKING surveillance footage has captured the dramatic moment a man was caught stealing from a self-checkout at a Kroger store. It comes as several lawyers have warned customers about the risks of using the machines when shopping at retailers. Officers in Memphis,. dashed to a Kroger supermarket in July after...
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
Fight at 24 Hour Fitness Leaves One Dead, Three Injured: Police
A fight broke out in the gym, then moved out into the parking lot, where shots were fired.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Party where Kiely Rodni, 16, disappeared was ‘crashed by older men giving away mushrooms & cocaine,’ tipster says
POLICE are investigating a tip that men in their late 20s who had crashed the party where missing Kiely Rodni was last seen were giving out drugs for free, including mushrooms and cocaine, The Sun can exclusively reveal. Kiely, 16, was last seen early Saturday at around 12.30am near the...
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Michigan man accused of hosting white supremacist "hate camp" on his property is sentenced to probation
A member of a white supremacist group will serve probation after he pleaded no contest to crimes including assessing whether vacant state properties in Michigan could be used for paramilitary training.
Complex
Young Thug Faces New Charges in Ongoing YSL Rico Case
Young Thug is facing a number of new charges in the ongoing Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, including one related to a machine gun. As WSB-TV2 Atlanta reports, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. According to the office, the charges are against Thug and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9. Many of them stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May as part of a 56-count indictment against him, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members.
Complex
Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Calling Two Precincts 11,000 Times to Berate Police
A woman in Florida was arrested earlier this month for allegedly calling two police precincts more than 11,000 times this year alone and chastising whoever answered. In the complaint obtained by the Smoking Gun, Carla Jefferson is accused of targeting the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, where she “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” the person on the other line. Jefferson allegedly placed 512 calls to the St. Petersburg department over the course of 24 hours in early July.
Complex
Armed Man Killed in Police Standoff After Trying to Breach FBI’s Cincinnati Office and Fleeing Scene (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/11, 6:45 p.m.: The suspect in Ohio was fatally shot by police this afternoon, the Associated Press reports. The still-unidentified man took gunfire after raising his weapon toward law enforcement at roughly 3 p.m., a patrol spokesperson told the outlet. “Officials said the man was wearing body armor and...
Complex
Two UK Men Jailed After Police Dog Sniffs Out AK47 Gun
Two men have been jailed for eight years after a Metropolitan Police dog led officers to an AK47 in South London. 23-year-old Umar Pervez and 25-year-old Kyal Truong-Clarke were found guilty of conspiracy to transfer a firearm, conspiracy to possess a prohibited firearm, and conspiracy to possess ammunition. Officers explained...
Complex
ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Was ASAP Relli, Who Is Filing Civil Lawsuit
ASAP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has come forward. The 33-year-old Harlem rapper—legal name Rakim Mayers—was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident in Southern California, where Rocky allegedly opened fire on an associate who was not publicly named at the time. ASAP Bari later claimed it was Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, who had snitched on the Mob’s de facto leader. And it seems he was right.
