Vermont State

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Young Thug Faces New Charges in Ongoing YSL Rico Case

Young Thug is facing a number of new charges in the ongoing Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, including one related to a machine gun. As WSB-TV2 Atlanta reports, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. According to the office, the charges are against Thug and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9. Many of them stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May as part of a 56-count indictment against him, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members.
Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Calling Two Precincts 11,000 Times to Berate Police

A woman in Florida was arrested earlier this month for allegedly calling two police precincts more than 11,000 times this year alone and chastising whoever answered. In the complaint obtained by the Smoking Gun, Carla Jefferson is accused of targeting the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, where she “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” the person on the other line. Jefferson allegedly placed 512 calls to the St. Petersburg department over the course of 24 hours in early July.
#Burglary#Vermont State Police#Rolling Stone
Two UK Men Jailed After Police Dog Sniffs Out AK47 Gun

Two men have been jailed for eight years after a Metropolitan Police dog led officers to an AK47 in South London. 23-year-old Umar Pervez and 25-year-old Kyal Truong-Clarke were found guilty of conspiracy to transfer a firearm, conspiracy to possess a prohibited firearm, and conspiracy to possess ammunition. Officers explained...
ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Was ASAP Relli, Who Is Filing Civil Lawsuit

ASAP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has come forward. The 33-year-old Harlem rapper—legal name Rakim Mayers—was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident in Southern California, where Rocky allegedly opened fire on an associate who was not publicly named at the time. ASAP Bari later claimed it was Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, who had snitched on the Mob’s de facto leader. And it seems he was right.
