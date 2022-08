ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin announced today that, beginning in spring of 2023, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, Larry Gatlin will be teaching a course. “Grammy award-winning musician Larry Gatlin will be sharing his art of creative writing and storytelling with students this spring—all the skills...

