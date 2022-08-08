ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Senate Race: Oz targets Fetterman over sanctuary cities, prison reform in new ad

By Julia Mueller
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a forum in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted… Read More

(The Hill) – Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz attacked Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman over sanctuary cities and “failed liberal policies” in a new ad Monday as the two vie for the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey (R).

The ad knocked Fetterman for supporting sanctuary cities, where local authorities aren’t required to report to federal immigration agents, and other criminal justice reforms.

Fetterman’s campaign called for TV stations in the state to stop airing the ad, which they say misrepresents the Democrat’s platform.

The fact-checking website PolitiFact analyzed two contested claims in the ad — that Fetterman hoped to “eliminate life sentences for murderers” and release a third of the state’s prisoners — and determined both were “mostly false.”

Paid for by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and approved by Oz, the spot is part of a nearly $2 million ad buy set to run in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh markets over several weeks, a spokesperson for Oz confirmed to The Hill Monday.

Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, is trailing Fetterman in recent polls as the two jostle to replace the retiring Toomey in one of the most closely watched races of the midterms.

Fetterman, who has been recovering from a stroke in May, has waged an aggressive and irreverent online campaign against the heart surgeon-turned-television doctor.

Oz in turn has called Fetterman soft on crime and warned his policies on immigration and other issues would make the state less safe. He’s also mocked his opponent for his absence from campaign events.

Comments / 78

Verdad
20h ago

Fetterman is a stroke survivor period. He holds roughly a 25% chance of having another or a major vascular issue in the next 2.5 yrs, 36% in 5... Oz isn't my first pick but he's a better choice with a candidate that has a 64% survival rate. Ironically fetterman supported mandating experimental vaccines, masks, and shutting down "non essential" buisnesses over a virus that had a 99% survival rate. That's his current record... Fetterman should never have continued to run... Banking on PA's health on his is just not prudent....

Reply(18)
17
Jay Kern
1d ago

Not a big fan of Oz, but Fetterman is a progressive train wreck you can see coming!

Reply(6)
28
Robert Ostella
14h ago

Dr. Oz you live in New Jersey not PA. Go back to your TV show before you are arrested and sent to jail with Donald Trump!

Reply(1)
3
