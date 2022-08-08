Read full article on original website
tvliving.com
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio celebrates 53 years with ‘Swampaversary’
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The iconic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio is celebrating 53 years in the business with a big ‘ole party known as, ‘Swampaversary.’. The night’s entertainment will make you want to move and groove with performances from studio co-founder and legendary bassist David Hood,...
tvliving.com
‘9 to 5 The Musical’ opens at The Shoals Theatre
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How many of you tumbled out of bed and stumbled in the kitchen today? The cast of “9 to 5 The Musical” sure did. The iconic show is hitting the stage at The Shoals Theatre in Florence, August 11-14. The show is based on the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. All the music and lyrics were also written by Parton herself.
franklinfreepress.net
Hamilton: 'Praise to God' that new school year begins without COVID-19 disruptions
For the first time in three years, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton's comments at the August board meeting didn't center around COVID-19. Hamilton's comments came at the August 9 meeting of the Franklin County Board of Education. “Give praise to God we're not starting out with COVID for the...
franklinfreepress.net
RHS grad working at Huntsville's Adtran as part of U of A's Cooperative Education Program
Former Russellville High School student Simon Colburn was one of 165 University of Alabama students selected to participate in the university's Cooperative Education Program during the summer 2022 semester. Colburn, a 2020 RHS graduate, is majoring in Computer Engineering at Alabama. He is working this summer at Adtran in Huntsville.
WAFF
Sweetwater Bakery in Florence will be your new favorite place to grab a treat
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sweetwater Bakery is changing the game when it comes to all things sweet and sugary!. Located in historic East Florence, Sweetwater Bakery offers everything from delicious cinnamon rolls, savory quiche, eclairs, coffee and more. Stop by for a visit or check out the menu...
Franklin County Times
New face takes PCES principal role
“I’m excited to be joining the school and community,” explained Dawn Rogers, new principal at Phil Campbell Elementary School. Former PCES principal Channing Wright has departed to be the assistant principal at Russellville Elementary School. Before making her way to Phil Campbell, Rogers spent 25 years working in...
mytrpaper.com
Team with local ties finishes second in nation
Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
thisisalabama.org
One of Alabama’s most unique burgers
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
Books-A-Million to open at new location in Decatur this weekend
Decatur's Books-A-Million is expected to open at a brand-new location this weekend.
Franklin County Times
Red Bay Council launches downtown lighting project
“I’m sure you’ve all noticed the painting of the 17 streetlights downtown, and it’s looking much better,” noted Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher during the Wednesday meeting of the Red Bay City Council. The city’s downtown lighting overhaul project has begun. At its July 6...
Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
radio7media.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County
A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN COLBERT COUNTY AFTER A WOMAN’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED THURSDAY MORNING COVERED IN BLOOD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30 TO A REPORT THAT SOMEONE HAD BEEN KILLED AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE. JENNIFER PARRISH, 33, OF FLORENCE, WAS FOUND STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES AT THE PROPERTY THAT WAS ALLEGEDLY HER BOYFRIEND’S RESIDENCE. THE BOYFRIEND IDENTIFIED AS MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WAS NOT LOCATED NOR WAS THE WEAPON. DESHLER HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL AND THE COLBERT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WERE PLACED ON SOFT LOCKDOWN AND WERE TAKEN OFF AROUND 1:45 PM. A PERSON OF INTEREST WAS APPREHENDED AROUND 2:25 PM. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
franklinfreepress.net
New talent, new leaders must emerge for Tharptown to continue volleyball success
As the days wind down until the start of Tharptown High School's volleyball season, Coach Kamri Fleming said it's getting difficult to contain her excitement. The excitement felt by Fleming comes with some high expectations for her program. Fleming has led the Wildcat volleyball program for three years, and her team has won at least 14 games two of the past three seasons.
WAFF
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
Update: Body found in Trinity identified as missing Hartselle woman Taylor Haynes
A body found this morning in Trinity has been identified as that of a 25-year-old Hartselle woman who has been missing more than a month, and two people have been detained in the investigation into her disappearance, authorities said.
WAFF
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...
VIDEO: Mother speaks out after daycare instructor hits child’s face with shoe
The video shows the child entering the classroom followed by a daycare worker who appears to strike them in the face with a shoe.
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
UPDATE: One of the people detained was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Courtland Police. The other person detained was released Thursday. FROM EARLIER: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
Tuscumbia home total loss after a fire Friday
A Tuscumbia house is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Tuscumbia Police Chief.
