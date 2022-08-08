ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Muscle Shoals Sound Studio celebrates 53 years with ‘Swampaversary’

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The iconic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio is celebrating 53 years in the business with a big ‘ole party known as, ‘Swampaversary.’. The night’s entertainment will make you want to move and groove with performances from studio co-founder and legendary bassist David Hood,...
‘9 to 5 The Musical’ opens at The Shoals Theatre

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How many of you tumbled out of bed and stumbled in the kitchen today? The cast of “9 to 5 The Musical” sure did. The iconic show is hitting the stage at The Shoals Theatre in Florence, August 11-14. The show is based on the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. All the music and lyrics were also written by Parton herself.
Franklin County Times

New face takes PCES principal role

“I’m excited to be joining the school and community,” explained Dawn Rogers, new principal at Phil Campbell Elementary School. Former PCES principal Channing Wright has departed to be the assistant principal at Russellville Elementary School. Before making her way to Phil Campbell, Rogers spent 25 years working in...
mytrpaper.com

Team with local ties finishes second in nation

Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
thisisalabama.org

One of Alabama’s most unique burgers

Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
Franklin County Times

Red Bay Council launches downtown lighting project

“I’m sure you’ve all noticed the painting of the 17 streetlights downtown, and it’s looking much better,” noted Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher during the Wednesday meeting of the Red Bay City Council. The city’s downtown lighting overhaul project has begun. At its July 6...
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
radio7media.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County

A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN COLBERT COUNTY AFTER A WOMAN’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED THURSDAY MORNING COVERED IN BLOOD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30 TO A REPORT THAT SOMEONE HAD BEEN KILLED AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE. JENNIFER PARRISH, 33, OF FLORENCE, WAS FOUND STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES AT THE PROPERTY THAT WAS ALLEGEDLY HER BOYFRIEND’S RESIDENCE. THE BOYFRIEND IDENTIFIED AS MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WAS NOT LOCATED NOR WAS THE WEAPON. DESHLER HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL AND THE COLBERT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WERE PLACED ON SOFT LOCKDOWN AND WERE TAKEN OFF AROUND 1:45 PM. A PERSON OF INTEREST WAS APPREHENDED AROUND 2:25 PM. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
franklinfreepress.net

New talent, new leaders must emerge for Tharptown to continue volleyball success

As the days wind down until the start of Tharptown High School's volleyball season, Coach Kamri Fleming said it's getting difficult to contain her excitement. The excitement felt by Fleming comes with some high expectations for her program. Fleming has led the Wildcat volleyball program for three years, and her team has won at least 14 games two of the past three seasons.
WAFF

Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
WAFF

Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...

