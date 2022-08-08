Read full article on original website
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off her bike on I-10, HPD says
HOUSTON – A woman has reportedly died after the motorcycle she was driving reportedly went off an interstate near Fifth Ward on Friday. According to Houston police, the motorcyclist was reportedly traveling westbound on I-10 near the Gregg Street exit around 7 p.m. Initial details were limited, however, the...
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
2 suspects wanted in north Houston pawn shop robbery, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects drove off in a light-colored four-door sedan after the robbery.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Galveston begins to revise its golf cart laws, southeast Houston shooting leaves one dead
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Galveston City council took the first steps at revisiting its golf cart rules after a deadly crash over the weekend killed four people. Loved ones are now suing the accused drunk driver...
Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire
The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky, but it wasn't all entertaining. It was in fact dangerous.
'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting
Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.
cw39.com
2 in custody, 1 still on the loose in deadly north Houston shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two suspects have been arrested and police are looking for another in connection to a north Houston shooting in June, police said. The incident stems from a June 14 shooting at the 400 block of Greens Road that left a man dead. Two men have been...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver seen pulling gun during apparent road rage incident in NW Houston
HOUSTON – A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Challenger and a...
cw39.com
MISSING: Silver alert out for 74-year-old Conroe woman
CONROE, Texas (CW39) — Police have activated a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old Conroe woman who was last seen Thursday morning. Peggy Yarborough was last seen at 690 South Loop 336 West at around 10 a.m. Thursday when she was dropped off for a medical appointment, Conroe police said.
Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say
Police say the victim confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot. The man was shot in the chest and died. Now, investigators are searching for two suspects.
fox26houston.com
Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy
KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
fox26houston.com
Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
fox26houston.com
Altercation during gathering in SE Houston parking lot ends in deadly shooting, police say
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another was found wounded miles away after a shooting in southeast Houston, police say. The deadly shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 8500 block of Broadway Street. Police believe there was a gathering in the parking lot of an apartment...
MySanAntonio
Photos: FBI looking for SETX 'Little Red Riding Hood' robbery suspect
The FBI is searching for a robbery suspect in Southeast Texas that they've nicknamed "Little Red Riding Hood" after what he was seen wearing. Authorities released pictures of the man dressed in a red sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, black pants and a white N95 face mask. Investigators said he is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in northwest Houston on Saturday.
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Man charged with pointing gun at paramedics, man accused of killing his baby boy
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A big scare for two Houston paramedics, when police say this man pointed a gun at them, in their ambulance. It happened around this time Monday night at the corner of Richmond...
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
