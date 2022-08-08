ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonstringer_com

Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off her bike on I-10, HPD says

HOUSTON – A woman has reportedly died after the motorcycle she was driving reportedly went off an interstate near Fifth Ward on Friday. According to Houston police, the motorcyclist was reportedly traveling westbound on I-10 near the Gregg Street exit around 7 p.m. Initial details were limited, however, the...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
cw39.com

MISSING: Silver alert out for 74-year-old Conroe woman

CONROE, Texas (CW39) — Police have activated a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old Conroe woman who was last seen Thursday morning. Peggy Yarborough was last seen at 690 South Loop 336 West at around 10 a.m. Thursday when she was dropped off for a medical appointment, Conroe police said.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy

KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Photos: FBI looking for SETX 'Little Red Riding Hood' robbery suspect

The FBI is searching for a robbery suspect in Southeast Texas that they've nicknamed "Little Red Riding Hood" after what he was seen wearing. Authorities released pictures of the man dressed in a red sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, black pants and a white N95 face mask. Investigators said he is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in northwest Houston on Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy