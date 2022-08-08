HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers and storms are still hanging around this morning from the overnight hours. Most of the action is over the Brazos Valley. Temperatures are mild, upper 70s under partly sunny skies for the morning bus stop. Keep the umbrella in the backpack! Scattered storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. By pick-up time, or the drive home, storms will swing in from the east in isolated fashion. Not everyone will see rain today. Storm strength should be kept at bay, but keep in mind the dangers that lightning brings.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO