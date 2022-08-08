ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

cw39.com

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
UVALDE, TX
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
California State
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Texas Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Houston is among the best in the nation for thrifting, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love thrifting? If you’re in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store. Some cities have better finds than others though, including many of Texas’ major metropolitan areas, that’s according to a new report from Lawn Love.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is warning Texans about an invasive crayfish from Australia. The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas. This is just the second detection of this species in the wild in the United States with the other being in California.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Friday bus stop forecast, plus rain for the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers and storms are still hanging around this morning from the overnight hours. Most of the action is over the Brazos Valley. Temperatures are mild, upper 70s under partly sunny skies for the morning bus stop. Keep the umbrella in the backpack! Scattered storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. By pick-up time, or the drive home, storms will swing in from the east in isolated fashion. Not everyone will see rain today. Storm strength should be kept at bay, but keep in mind the dangers that lightning brings.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: rain becomes widespread, totals may top one inch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wetter pattern begins today with much of the land in Southeast Texas likely to get wet at some point over the next few days. On average, multi-day rain totals will be around one to two inches. As for this Wednesday, scattered storms are expected during...
HOUSTON, TX

