Lake Mills' Bella Pitta commits to Lipscomb University for basketball

LAKE MILLS — Class of 2023 post Bella Pitta, of Lake Mills High School, has verbally committed to NCAA Division 1 Lipscomb University for women’s basketball.

Pitta, who won a state championship as a sophomore in 2020-21, averaged 14.4 points per game, adding 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for a 20-win L-Cats squad last season.

The 6-foot-3 Pitta, who plays travel ball with the Wisconsin Lakers, was an honorable mention all-state selection last season.

“I’m extremely honored and excited to announce that I’ve committed to Lipscomb University to continue my athletic and academic career,” Pitta said in a Twitter post. “I’d like to especially thank all my family, friends and coaches who have supported my athletic journey.

“I also want to give a big thank to you Coach LA and Coach Chris along with the whole coaching staff at Lipscomb University for this huge opportunity. I’m extremely grateful! GO BISONS!!”