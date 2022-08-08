ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Lake Mills' Bella Pitta commits to Lipscomb University for basketball

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 4 days ago

LAKE MILLS — Class of 2023 post Bella Pitta, of Lake Mills High School, has verbally committed to NCAA Division 1 Lipscomb University for women’s basketball.

Pitta, who won a state championship as a sophomore in 2020-21, averaged 14.4 points per game, adding 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for a 20-win L-Cats squad last season.

The 6-foot-3 Pitta, who plays travel ball with the Wisconsin Lakers, was an honorable mention all-state selection last season.

“I’m extremely honored and excited to announce that I’ve committed to Lipscomb University to continue my athletic and academic career,” Pitta said in a Twitter post. “I’d like to especially thank all my family, friends and coaches who have supported my athletic journey.

“I also want to give a big thank to you Coach LA and Coach Chris along with the whole coaching staff at Lipscomb University for this huge opportunity. I’m extremely grateful! GO BISONS!!”

Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871.

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

