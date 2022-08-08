Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Woman arrested following ‘breaking and entering spree’
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 20-year-old woman is in custody after sheriff’s investigators say she went on a “breaking and entering spree.”. Deputies arrested Autumn Dailey of Hardy on suspicion of 15 charges, including 10 counts of breaking or entering, theft of a firearm, theft of a debit card, and three misdemeanor theft charges.
Kait 8
Man arrested after police found drugs, paraphernalia during vehicle search
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – A 44-year-old Manila man is behind bars after deputies were able to find drugs and paraphernalia during a search of his vehicle. Daniel Archer was arrested by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 12 for an incident on West County Road 314.
Kait 8
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
Kait 8
Questions remain over sheriff’s office employee’s death
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a Fulton County employee. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem. A press release...
Kait 8
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was sent to the hospital after Jonesboro police said they were found shot. According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were advised about a victim who had gunshot wounds at the St. Bernard’s emergency room. When they...
Kait 8
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Kait 8
Police investigating after house shot
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police detained two people after shots were fired in Lawrence County. Tuesday afternoon on Aug. 9 multiple agencies responded to shots being fired in the 1100 block of southeast Front Street. Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said no injuries occurred but a house was...
Kait 8
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – One person has died, and two others were hurt in a crash on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon in Brookland. Arkansas State Police said Kevin B. Faughn, 57, of Paragould, was going south on Highway 49 when his Ford Fiesta traveled across three lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on going north.
neareport.com
Suspect passes away after attempted suicide in Trumann jail
A person who was booked into the Trumann Police Department’s jail and attempted suicide has died, the department confirmed to NEA Report. Trumann PD Captain Gary Henry released the following statement:. “On August 1, 2022, an incident occurred in our jail that is under investigation. We can confirm that...
Kait 8
Vacant house fire “suspicious”, fire department says
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) – A house was completely destroyed in an early morning fire in Tuckerman. Police Chief Justin Collum told Region 8 News the fire happened at a house on Foster Street around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11. He explained no one was inside at the time of...
KNOE TV8
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted Friday in dozens of arrests. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, said officers “saturated” the city of Paragould on Aug. 5, arresting 45 people on various charges. Agents made 18 felony drug arrests and 27...
neareport.com
Monday night crash claims life of Jonesboro man
A traffic accident late Monday in Jonesboro claimed the life of a young man, Arkansas State Police reported. It happened at 10:22 PM on Neely Road at Kellers Chapel, the report says. A 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling south and failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Kait 8
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two deadly crashes on Highway 49 have drivers concerned for their safety. One of the crashes happened Tuesday in Paragould. The other crash occurred Wednesday in Brookland. In February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph along Highway...
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Kait 8
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721. The report stated that 26-year-old Jace...
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kait 8
Animal control center needs donations amid capacity troubles
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An animal control center in Northeast Arkansas needs your help. The Cherokee Village Animal Control is at capacity, meaning they cannot accept any more animals and even have to turn new animals away. Officer Paula Munsick said it’s hard not to take in the lost...
Kait 8
Lane closures expected for Highway 63
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists along Highway 63 in Lawrence County might want to give themselves a little extra time to get where they’re going in the coming weeks. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday it will begin routine work on the Spring River Bridge, just east...
Kait 8
Homeowners amid insurance battle following storm damage
OZARK ACRES, Ark. (KAIT) - A family in Sharp County has been waiting since April to have their home repaired from a severe thunderstorm that hit the area. The Beasley family said their insurance company is the reason for the holdup. On April 15, severe thunderstorms moved through multiple counties,...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Cross County city
PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order has been put in effect for the city of Parkin. Mayor Diane Patterson told Region 8 News on Wednesday, Aug. 10 the boil order would be in effect “until further notice”. She explained the boil order was due to electricity...
