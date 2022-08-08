ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Netflix Games isn't seeing the level of engagement the platform is used to

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0fiS_0h9hdABq00

What you need to know

  • Netflix is looking for a way to improve user engagement with its mobile gaming section.
  • Netflix Games has an average of 1.7 million daily users which accounts for less than 1% of its subscriber base.
  • With a library of twenty-four games currently, Netflix is hoping to push that amount to around 50 by the end of 2022.

Netflix is looking to expand its reach into the gaming industry; however, few subscribers of the platform care.

Netflix's gaming aspirations essentially started on Android before incorporating iOS devices shortly after. Its gaming section for these handheld devices was just something extra for subscribers to get their hands on — extra fuel for platform engagement. However, recent findings suggest that a vast majority of Netflix subscribers are simply not interested in grabbing mobile games from the platform.

According to Apptopia, an app analytics company (via CNBC ), Netflix games have only been downloaded 23.3 million times, with an average of 1.7 million daily users actually playing them. As CNBC notes, "that's less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers."

Netflix Games came to life in November 2021. While Netflix is not really competing with some of the best Android games on its platform, at least by numbers, it's been gradually launching new games every so often to help drive engagement. But its efforts have seemingly been futile and aren't enough to stoke the flames of its subscriber base.

The company has been vying for more user attention since its subscriber losses became apparent. At one point, Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said the company has "many months and really, frankly, years" to learn how the inclusion of gaming can retain its users and potentially new ones down the road. Given it's been less than a year, the company is likely not too worried about its slow growth. Subscribers tend to visit the platform to watch, so playing likely comes secondary.

As it stands now, the current array of games for Netflix spans twenty-four titles. The apps cover a range of different gaming genres, even some based on popular shows on the platform like "Stranger Things: 1984," and Netflix is hoping to expand this library to at least 50 games by the year's end .

How will Netflix make its gaming section appealing to existing subscribers to play and download? It's a difficult task considering users can download games right from the Google Play Store. Peters noted earlier this year that Netflix is seemingly leaning toward grabbing well-known titles. "We're open to licensing, accessing large game IP that people will recognize," he said during an earnings call . "And I think you will see some of that happen over the year to come."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Netflix Subscribers#Android Games#Mobile Gaming#Video Game#Netflix Games#Ios#Apptopia#Cnbc
Android Central

Best Android gaming tablets 2022

Gaming on a tablet can provide you with a better experience for some of the best mobile games out there, but finding the right tablet can be tough. Here are some of the best Android gaming tablets we've found.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Netflix
Android Central

LG G6 Screen Lock Pattern After Syncing a New Phone with the Google Account

My dad an old LG G6 phone. Recently, he has purchased a new Poco M4 5G phone to replace his old one and I was assigned the task of transferring his data from the old phone to the new one. He was using a dot pattern for screen lock on his LG G6 device and he indeed used a pattern that involved traversing some dots more than once.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Why is no charger included with new Pixel phones?

Is this the latest "save the planet!" attempt by Google?. Personally I'd like to have a charger that is built to correctly charge my 6A but instead I had to dig around the house to find an older "fast charge" charger in hopes it charges the phone at the proper speed.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

moto g200 5G - microphone/audio input randomly does not work

This problem seems to have started after the system update to Android 12 - and it's making me so infuriated with the phone that I just want to throw it at a wall. Has anyone else experienced anything like this?. Audio input now DOES NOT WORK RELIABLY any more. Either...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Flip 4 pre-order

Its hard to really tell the shade of blue from pictures on the internet. I am hoping when it comes it is a nice light shade of blue. When I ordered my Flip 3 I couldn't at that time order it in the 2566gb size and get purple. Besides my prior phone, a S21 was in purple. So I got white. I am really excited about the blue as blue is my favorite color! Never had a blue phone before except by putting a blue cover on it. I'm excited.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Looking to pick up a 22 ultra

If you had a note 20 ultra the s22 ultra is the same phone. My s22 ultra works just as great. Lol. Any problems with texting on the s22 ultra? My note 20 gave me problems sending texts it had issues switching between 5g and lte which caused the text issues. Went to iPhone but miss android.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Fold, App Menus moved from top and bottom to side

Just the main, inner screen. So I assume it's a tablet mode, but I can't stand it. Is there a way or setting to force apps into phone/mobile formats?. Go to settings>advance features>labs>aspect ratio change. Yesterday 09:33 AM. Like 0. 248. Yesterday 02:35 PM. Like 0. 746. I have been...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung A50 inserting commas for pause in contact's number does nothing

There is no "P" option. I see key options for "(Pause)," and "(Wait);" after pressing the "*+#" key. The contacts I have are under my gmail address. But, I added a test number with the comma pauses in the "Phone" storage, but still not working. I also tried adding the number with the commas into the "Sim" storage, but it said "Couldn't save contact. Sim card full.". This can't be true, because there are 0 numbers stored in the sim card. What's the solution to all these problems? Thanks.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy