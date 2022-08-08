Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Heart Walk Brings Families and Business Together to Move for Heart Health
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, has named Ben Bentley, Executive Vice President, Kiewit Corporation, as Chair of the 2022 Montgomery County Heart Walk. In this role, Bentley is charged with a $400,000…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST
Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns
The iconic, 33-story tower's residents do not know when they'll be able to return. They were evacuated in the middle of the night Thursday.
mocomotive.com
Vehicle Chase Leads to Two Men Arrested After Felony Theft of PGA Store in The Woodlands
SHENANDOAH, TX — On August 9, Shenandoah units were dispatched to a theft in progress at the PGA Golf Superstore. The staff said two suspects had taken numerous high-value golf clubs without paying and fled the store. A Shenandoah officer located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried stopping it. The driver decided that stopping seemed overrated and opted to flee instead. Following a pursuit, three succesful tire deflation device deployments, and with support from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX, the vehicle was eventually stopped. Two males were arrested for felony theft, and the driver was also charged with evading. The $8,100 worth of stolen property was returned to the PGA store.
kwhi.com
TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES
Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
mocomotive.com
Take the Car and Check Out These 3 Great Views in The Woodlands, TX
It’s important to make time to get outside and find some fresh air, even in a busy city. There can be numerous hidden gems waiting just around the corner if you know how to find them. Luckily for you, we’ve done the hard part and are happy to give you the 3 best views in The Woodlands, TX, so you can get outside, destress, and enjoy the sunshine.
mocomotive.com
2022 Hurricane Season Preparedness – Communications Network
2022 Hurricane Season Preparedness – Communications Network. As we move into the most active time for hurricanes, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a resolution in support of the Gulf Coast Emergency Communications Network. This is an exclusive program Clear Channel Outdoor provides to broadcast emergency messages to the…
mocomotive.com
Ringleader who installed hundreds of credit card skimmers throughout Houston area over 6-year span sent to prison: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in the Houston area over a span of six years, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Durlan Garica-Pupo, 31, pleaded guilty…
checkoutdfw.com
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
GRIMES COUNTY GRASS FIRE
08/06/22 7:33pm-Montgomery Fire assisting Plantersville Fire on a large grass fire spreading to the woods on County Road 203. This is between FM 1774 and Martinez Drive just outside Plantersville.
300 acre wildfire torches part of Washington County
Multiple Agencies Working to Contain 300-Acre Grass Fire in Washington County. At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, local agencies were called for a 100-acre grass fire on Schulenburg Lane in Washington County. A late afternoon storm emerged in the area bringing heavy winds, causing the fire to spread quickly....
KBTX.com
SH 105 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County road closed Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler. Wednesday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that roadway has reopened. The crash happened on Highway 105 and CR 417, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. While limited...
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
