Montgomery County, TX

TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST

Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
SHENANDOAH, TX — On August 9, Shenandoah units were dispatched to a theft in progress at the PGA Golf Superstore. The staff said two suspects had taken numerous high-value golf clubs without paying and fled the store. A Shenandoah officer located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried stopping it. The driver decided that stopping seemed overrated and opted to flee instead. Following a pursuit, three succesful tire deflation device deployments, and with support from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX, the vehicle was eventually stopped. Two males were arrested for felony theft, and the driver was also charged with evading. The $8,100 worth of stolen property was returned to the PGA store.
