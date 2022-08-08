ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII 3News

Man shot at P.F. Chang's in La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man shot his coworker at La Palmera Mall Monday afternoon, according to Corpus Christi Police. The victim is expected to survive, and police caught the suspected gunman at a gas station 7 miles away. The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police say...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Ingleside family featured in new Netflix true crime docuseries 'I Just Killed My Dad'

INGLESIDE, Texas — "Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family." That is how Netflix describes one of their newest true crime docuseries called "I Just Killed My Dad." It explores why a 17-year-old would be driven to kill their father, and immediately confess to it.
INGLESIDE, TX
KIII 3News

Threat reported at Richard King High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi community remembers Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. "Our hearts go...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

