CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street. SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in. According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police on Tuesday identified Anthony Carrington, 42, as the man they believe shot a coworker Monday at the P.F. Chang's restaurant at La Palmera Mall. Authorities have charged Carrington with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by...
The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that 42-year-old Anthony Carrington was connected to two shootings and a bank robbery. KRIS 6 News lays out details from the arrest report.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man had been involved in an altercation with his 24-year-old girlfriend at another home earlier in the day.
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 38-year-old Jerry Griffin was arrested Wednesday evening and is being charged with murder.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man shot his coworker at La Palmera Mall Monday afternoon, according to Corpus Christi Police. The victim is expected to survive, and police caught the suspected gunman at a gas station 7 miles away. The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police say...
Corpus Christi Police Department officials said there was an isolated incident at La Palmera Mall on Monday afternoon.
The fatal shooting took place at a Stripes convenience store on Ayers and Bevecrest, near the Bowlero bowling alley.
INGLESIDE, Texas — "Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family." That is how Netflix describes one of their newest true crime docuseries called "I Just Killed My Dad." It explores why a 17-year-old would be driven to kill their father, and immediately confess to it.
CCPD Public Information senior officer Gena Peña said the victim had critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. Several emergency crews responded to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. According to fire officials this began...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning on Dody St. Crews were called just before 7 a.m. to the area or McArdle Rd. and Dody St. for smoke showing in the area. Video from our TowerCam showed heavy smoke coming from the neighborhood.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
If you are seeing a big plume of smoke in the sky, it is a result of the blaze on the city's North Side, across I-37 from City Hall.
Deputy David Garcia was presented with the Peacemaker of the Year award. He's worked for Nueces County for 37 years and is also a Purple Heart recipient.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high school sophomore who depends on the school bus to get him home said he has been told his stop is going away. At issue, the location of the new Mary Carroll High School. The student is no longer eligible to ride the bus...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. "Our hearts go...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to a large structure fire in the area of 700 Webb Street late Wednesday night. Numerous agencies showed up to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi City Council meeting Tuesday saw local business owners voice concern about OVG 360's business model for managing the American Bank Center. “I’m asking as a citizen and a business owner, please dive deeper into the situation," said Casey Lain, owner of House...
