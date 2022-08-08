ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks to Identify Suspect in Burglary of a Vehicle Resulting in a Stolen Firearm

KINGWOOD, TX -- On August 8, 2022, at around 07:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Dr. in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the below pictured male burglarized a vehicle at that location and stole a firearm from the vehicle.
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
TOMBALL, TX
Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison

A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Argument over keys leads to deadly shooting in Montrose, police say

HOUSTON - A maintenance man was killed in the Montrose area in an argument over keys late Thursday night. It happened just before midnight in the 1400 block of Marshall St. in Midtown That's where officers arrived to find a man shot in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Public Safety
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Found Body in Porter, Seeks Public’s Help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — UPDATE: On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
HISD approves funding for police equipment in case of active shooting situation

Houston ISD Board approved more than $2 million to purchase new police equipment on a Thursday night vote. Equipment includes rifles, ballistic shields, bulletproof vests and ammunition for HISD officers. Officials say they hope this will allow the department to be as prepared as possible in case of an active shooter situation.
HOUSTON, TX
MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER

655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
PORTER, TX

