Read full article on original website
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks to Identify Suspect in Burglary of a Vehicle Resulting in a Stolen Firearm
KINGWOOD, TX -- On August 8, 2022, at around 07:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Dr. in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the below pictured male burglarized a vehicle at that location and stole a firearm from the vehicle.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
8-year-old found in Spring home where 4 suspected drug dealers were arrested
Deputies found several ounces of meth, other narcotics, a stolen vehicle, a large cache of identification cards and more. A K-9 also found a man hiding under insulation in the attic.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison
A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing person: Police searching for 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Rosenberg
Rosenberg police said Watson is diagnosed with various mental health conditions.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday. Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress...
fox26houston.com
Argument over keys leads to deadly shooting in Montrose, police say
HOUSTON - A maintenance man was killed in the Montrose area in an argument over keys late Thursday night. It happened just before midnight in the 1400 block of Marshall St. in Midtown That's where officers arrived to find a man shot in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Found Body in Porter, Seeks Public’s Help
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — UPDATE: On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
Click2Houston.com
Woman in critical condition after being struck by 15-year-old suspect involved in chase: Jacinto City PD
HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a 15-year-old suspect involved in a chase in east Houston, police said. It happened around 3:20 a.m. when officers with the Jacinto City Police Department said they were chasing suspects accused of stealing vehicles. The chase...
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
fox26houston.com
Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
houstonpublicmedia.org
HISD approves funding for police equipment in case of active shooting situation
Houston ISD Board approved more than $2 million to purchase new police equipment on a Thursday night vote. Equipment includes rifles, ballistic shields, bulletproof vests and ammunition for HISD officers. Officials say they hope this will allow the department to be as prepared as possible in case of an active shooter situation.
mocomotive.com
Ringleader who installed hundreds of credit card skimmers throughout Houston area over 6-year span sent to prison: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in the Houston area over a span of six years, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Durlan Garica-Pupo, 31, pleaded guilty…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER
655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
Comments / 0