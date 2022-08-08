Texas chicanery in the first coaches poll, WR coach scandal at Oklahoma & the great space chorizo caper

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

The first coaches poll of the preseason dropped Monday morning and at first, there weren't many surprises. Alabama, Ohio State & Georgia make a lot of sense 1-2-3. But then you move further down the list and Texas is at 18!?

Dan Wetzel is joined by SI's Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger to investigate the ridiculousness at the bottom of the AFCA's latest poll & which suspicious characters could most likely be the sad, strange culprit who voted Texas number one overall.

Later, the guys break down the recent news from Norman, Oklahoma, as WR coach Cale Gundy resigned amid controversy of using racially charged words multiple times in a film session with players.

Afterwards, Pat, Ross & Dan talk about the curious case of the Rutgers LB who was denied a sixth playing year due some technicalities, Rutger's surprise appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and a series of events most likely out of his control.

Finally, they close out the podcast discussing the French scientist who passed off a piece of chorizo as a photo of Proxima Centauri & the Louisiana man arrested for catching too many sharks.

