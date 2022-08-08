ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

GSMNP talks about being ‘bear aware’ in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about staying “bear aware.”. The Supervisory Wildlife Biologist for the National Park, Bill Stiver, has studied and helped protect black bears since he was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee. He spoke about his efforts and what he has learned along the way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant

Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville. Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food …. Lego gathering sign of convention rebound in Knoxville. Patterson’s Home Appliances opens in Alcoa. What is Amendment 4 on Tennessee’s ballot?. Fired Lafollette Police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Goose rescued from road near Roger Wilson Detention Facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A goose stuck on a Knox County roadway is now on the road to recovery. Two Knox County Sheriff’s Office officers helped an injured goose near the Roger Wilson Detention Facility out of the roadway. According to a Facebook post from Sunday, LFE-E Robert Dean Merritt and Animal Control Officer Desiree Merritt handled the rescue.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville’s Irish Fest back after two years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Irish Fest on the Hill returns for its 12th year this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The annual celebration is put on downtown by the Church of the Immaculate Conception. They’re celebrating their Irish heritage by pulling out all the stops. The festival features live...
KNOXVILLE, TN

