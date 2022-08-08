Read full article on original website
Knoxville Police becomes first Tennessee agency to join intervention training program
The Knoxville Police Department has officially been selected to join a national law enforcement intervention training program, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.
Community supporting Blount County deputy as she waits for a new heart
Deputy Lydia Sharp and her family have watched the Blount County Sheriff's Office, along with the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association (TPBA) and their foundation come together to support her as receives a heart transplant.
Knoxville’s Angelic Ministries raising money for new facilities
Angelic Ministries has announced their fund raising efforts for a new building on their new campus in the Karns area following their purchase of the Zion Children's home in Karns.
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
GSMNP talks about being ‘bear aware’ in the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about staying “bear aware.”. The Supervisory Wildlife Biologist for the National Park, Bill Stiver, has studied and helped protect black bears since he was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee. He spoke about his efforts and what he has learned along the way.
6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
VFL Allan Houston inspires students in Alcoa Middle School visit
Tennessee basketball great and two-time NBA All-Star Allan Houston visited Alcoa Middle School on Friday to deliver an inspirational message.
Fired Knoxville Police lieutenant files appeal, seeks reinstatement
A former Knoxville Police lieutenant who was fired from his job in July following an internal affairs investigation has appealed the decision and is requesting to be reinstated to his previous position and rank.
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
Thirteen indicted in East Tennessee on federal drug trafficking charges
More than a dozen people in East Tennessee face federal drug and money laundering conspiracy charges over an alleged conspiracy to distribute 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Mask mandate at Great Smoky Mountains National Park drawing mixed reaction
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now requiring masks in their buildings but not everyone is following the rules. The rule was reinstated Tuesday after both Sevier and Blount counties, which make up part of the Smoky Mountains, were rated at high risk of COVID-19 by the CDC. This is the first time […]
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville. Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food …. Lego gathering sign of convention rebound in Knoxville. Patterson’s Home Appliances opens in Alcoa. What is Amendment 4 on Tennessee’s ballot?. Fired Lafollette Police...
Missing Clinton man found dead
A Clinton man who went missing in Louisville Wednesday evening has been located, and is dead according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office
Breakthrough in 1996 cold case causes Grainger County Sheriff to look back
In September of 1996 law enforcement agencies didn't have a lot of information to help unfold what they needed to solve a case, after finding human remains in a wooded area just off Dale Road in Powder Springs.
Goose rescued from road near Roger Wilson Detention Facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A goose stuck on a Knox County roadway is now on the road to recovery. Two Knox County Sheriff’s Office officers helped an injured goose near the Roger Wilson Detention Facility out of the roadway. According to a Facebook post from Sunday, LFE-E Robert Dean Merritt and Animal Control Officer Desiree Merritt handled the rescue.
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
Contract awarded to rebuild collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road
A collapsed bridge in Sevier County is on the road to repair after an award for its repair has been awarded. The bridge collapsed on July 25 following the month's heavy rain.
Knoxville’s Irish Fest back after two years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Irish Fest on the Hill returns for its 12th year this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The annual celebration is put on downtown by the Church of the Immaculate Conception. They’re celebrating their Irish heritage by pulling out all the stops. The festival features live...
