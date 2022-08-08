ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Brunswick, NJ
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
ETOnline.com

Ricki Lake Shares Stunning Before and After Photos Amid Hair Loss Battle

Ricki Lake is glowing and growing. The 53-year-old TV personality showed off a stunning and dramatic transformation amid her longtime battle with hair loss, sharing side-by-side photos of her shaved head next to a full, healthy-looking salt-and-pepper coif. "For those of you who don't know or don't remember my personal...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Long Hair#Hair Gel#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Hair Style#The Real Housewives Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

See Johnny Depp's Transformation Into King Louis XV in His Acting Return

Johnny Depp is stepping out of court and back onto the big screen. The actor has been tapped for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. In the first teaser portrait, released by French film house Why Not Productions, Depp is fully-clad as the 1700s-era monarch. The ensemble features an ornate, gold petticoat with a bright-blue sash. The actor's face is made-up with white powder, typical of the time period, and is wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail. The striking, side-profile photo shows Depp's eyes covered with a black blindfold and his white, feathered hat finishes the look.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy