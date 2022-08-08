ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Gary Player calls out son for allegedly auctioning trophies, memorabilia off

By Ryan Young
WOKV
 4 days ago
Gary Player hits a ceremonial tee shot on the first hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Gary Player called out his son on Monday for apparently trying to sell his trophies and other memorabilia.

The former PGA Tour star said on Twitter that his son, Marc, was allegedly selling trophies and other memorabilia of his at auctions.

"I would like to draw the public's attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc," Player said in a statement. "These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale — whether by auction or otherwise."

It’s unclear what items specifically of Player’s have been put up for sale, or what action he’s taken to recover them.

Player, 86, won 24 times on the PGA Tour, including nine major championships, throughout his career — most recently at the Houston Open in 1978. He’s won 22 times on the PGA Tour Champions, too, and 118 times internationally.

The South African has had several public spats with his family in recent years. He was awarded $5 million in a settlement with Marc in 2020 over a contractual dispute between the golfer and the Gary Player Group — which was run by Marc.

WOKV

