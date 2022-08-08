ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted

Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage officers say an armed suspect has been arrested after staff called police when he tried to enter an elementary school late Friday morning. Three parents, including one who had a gun, were also arrested by police after a confrontation with officers, investigators confirmed. Police have not released the man’s name.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12news.com

Chandler mom facing murder charges for toddler's 2020 methadone overdose

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A mother in Chandler is facing murder and child abuse charges after her 2-year-old child died of a methadone overdose in 2020. Court documents say on the morning of April 14, 2020, Chandler police and EMS responded to a home near South Pecos Road and South Arizona Avenue in response to an unresponsive 2-year-old.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona

PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix leaves teen dead, 5 seriously injured

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a crash along I-17 in north Phoenix that left a teenage boy dead. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Union Hills Drive, when the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost control of the vehicle and hit a white SUV, causing both vehicles to roll over.
PHOENIX, AZ
biztoc.com

Docs and sources detail how two men in Phoenix, Arizona ran one of the largest known YouTube music royalty scams, leading to a wire fraud indictment and more

It was hard to miss Jose “Chenel” Medina Teran driving a lime-green Lamborghini Aventador around West Phoenix. With its butterfly doors and leather interior, the garish sports car, which costs upward of $390,000 new, could often be spotted parked outside nightclubs, restaurants and even Walmart. For locals, it served as a quasi-tracking device for Teran’s whereabouts and was a neon reminder of his sudden, outsize wealth. “You knew where he was eating [by where] he was parked,” says Ricardo (a pseudonym to protect his identity), an accomplished entrepreneur in the Arizona city’s growing Latin music business.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix facing lawsuit over growing homeless population

At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
PHOENIX, AZ

