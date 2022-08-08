Read full article on original website
allaboutarizonanews.com
Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted
Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
12news.com
'Never heard of anything like this': Unauthorized weed shop in Phoenix hiding guns and selling mushrooms
PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested for their involvement in an illegal recreational marijuana dispensary in Phoenix, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies say. Investigators believe Korporate Smoke located on 16th Street and Southern Avenue was selling unsafe weed to unsuspecting customers who thought it was a legitimate business.
fox10phoenix.com
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
AZFamily
Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
AZFamily
Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage officers say an armed suspect has been arrested after staff called police when he tried to enter an elementary school late Friday morning. Three parents, including one who had a gun, were also arrested by police after a confrontation with officers, investigators confirmed. Police have not released the man’s name.
3 parents arrested after a lockdown at an Arizona elementary school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Three parents have been arrested after a lockdown at an elementary school in El Mirage, Arizona. According to KNXV, on Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports that there was a suspicious person on campus at Thompson Ranch Elementary School. The reports said that this person possibly had a gun.
AZFamily
3 parents arrested after reports of armed man who tried to enter El Mirage elementary school
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
12news.com
Chandler mom facing murder charges for toddler's 2020 methadone overdose
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A mother in Chandler is facing murder and child abuse charges after her 2-year-old child died of a methadone overdose in 2020. Court documents say on the morning of April 14, 2020, Chandler police and EMS responded to a home near South Pecos Road and South Arizona Avenue in response to an unresponsive 2-year-old.
'As a sheriff am I concerned? Absolutely': Staffing shortages hurting Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Staffing shortages in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are hitting the agency hard, and that's a cause for concern for Sheriff Paul Penzone. "We don't have enough staff anywhere in this organization for me to feel good about it," Sheriff Paul Penzone said. The shortage...
AZFamily
Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
fox10phoenix.com
55,000 fentanyl pills, meth seized in two Yavapai County traffic stops less than an hour apart
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - Thousands of fentanyl pills and meth were seized in two Yavapai County traffic stops over the weekend in a short period of time, the sheriff's office says on Aug. 8. A K-9 unit, with the help of a narcotics task force, conducted two traffic stops within...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of shooting at DPS troopers near downtown Phoenix appears in court
PHOENIX - Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating after a man reportedly shot at three Department of Public Safety troopers just off of I-17 near downtown Phoenix on Aug. 10. Investigators say Douglas Clifton refused to pull over during a traffic stop near I-17 and Grant. The 37-year-old man reportedly...
12news.com
Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona
PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
AZFamily
Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.
AZFamily
Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix leaves teen dead, 5 seriously injured
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a crash along I-17 in north Phoenix that left a teenage boy dead. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Union Hills Drive, when the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost control of the vehicle and hit a white SUV, causing both vehicles to roll over.
biztoc.com
Docs and sources detail how two men in Phoenix, Arizona ran one of the largest known YouTube music royalty scams, leading to a wire fraud indictment and more
It was hard to miss Jose “Chenel” Medina Teran driving a lime-green Lamborghini Aventador around West Phoenix. With its butterfly doors and leather interior, the garish sports car, which costs upward of $390,000 new, could often be spotted parked outside nightclubs, restaurants and even Walmart. For locals, it served as a quasi-tracking device for Teran’s whereabouts and was a neon reminder of his sudden, outsize wealth. “You knew where he was eating [by where] he was parked,” says Ricardo (a pseudonym to protect his identity), an accomplished entrepreneur in the Arizona city’s growing Latin music business.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix facing lawsuit over growing homeless population
12news.com
SUV involved in Peoria carjacking incident found in Phoenix
The victim's car was located early Tuesday morning by the Phoenix Police Department in the 3500 block of East Dunlap Avenue. The suspect is still on the loose.
