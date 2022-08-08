”For all we know, he was bragging about it at the Mar-a-Lago buffet,“ the ”Daily Show“ host said. Trevor Noah threw out some theories about who might have leaked information to the FBI that prompted the agency’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this week. While there are many possibilities, “The Daily Show” host urged his audience Thursday night not to rule out the twice-impeached former President himself.

