Trevor Noah Thinks Donald Trump May Be His Own FBI Leak: ‘He’s the King of Snitching on Himself’ (Video)

”For all we know, he was bragging about it at the Mar-a-Lago buffet,“ the ”Daily Show“ host said. Trevor Noah threw out some theories about who might have leaked information to the FBI that prompted the agency’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this week. While there are many possibilities, “The Daily Show” host urged his audience Thursday night not to rule out the twice-impeached former President himself.
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing

Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following a stabbing attack at a literary event in New York state Friday. New York state police identified the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey, adding that he stabbed Rushdie in the neck as well as the abdomen. 
‘Fox News Sunday’ Names Shannon Bream as Anchor

“Fox News Sunday” will soon be anchored by Shannon Bream, beginning Sept. 11, Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, announced today. Bream is the first woman to anchor the program in its 26-year history. In addition to the new role, she will continue in her post as the network’s chief legal correspondent.
