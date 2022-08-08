Read full article on original website
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Trevor Noah Thinks Donald Trump May Be His Own FBI Leak: 'He's the King of Snitching on Himself' (Video)
"For all we know, he was bragging about it at the Mar-a-Lago buffet," the "Daily Show" host said. Trevor Noah threw out some theories about who might have leaked information to the FBI that prompted the agency's raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort this week. While there are many possibilities, "The Daily Show" host urged his audience Thursday night not to rule out the twice-impeached former President himself.
Fox News Airs Edited Photo of Trump Raid Judge Photoshopped Over Jeffrey Epstein (Video)
The judge, who approved the warrant granted to the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago has gone into hiding. Fox News aired a photoshopped picture of the judge who approved the FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property during Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" segment, which was guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade.
Brian Kilmeade Tries to Clarify Photoshopped Jeffrey Epstein Meme Aired on Fox News in 'Jest' (Video)
The Fox & Friends co-host, who was filling in for Tucker Carlson, says the "depiction never took place". Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has taken to social media in an effort to clean up the mess that was made Thursday night when the network aired a meme of what appeared to be Ghislaine Maxwell massaging Jeffrey Epstein's feet.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
'PLEASE DAD, DON'T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump's Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana's funeral. "Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him," an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported.
Experts: "Signals intelligence" from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump's scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Colbert Predicts What FBI Found at Mar-a-Lago: Missile Locations or 'Alien Technology That Keeps Paul Rudd From Aging' (Video)
The FBI descending on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, searching it and removing at least a dozen boxes on Monday, continued to fascinate "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert during his second-to-last show of the week. On Thursday, Colbert once again dove into the topic that has...
'Morning Joe': Trump Camp Is To Blame for Violence and Vitriol Against the FBI (Video)
An armed man tried breaching the FBI offices in Cincinnati on Thursday and is now deceased after standoff with police. "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough sees the violence that erupted at the FBI's Cincinnati office Thursday as an event cut from the same cloth as the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MSNBC Cancels Zerlina Maxwell, Ayman Mohyeldin Shows Streaming on Peacock
MSNBC has canceled showed hosted by Zerlina Maxwell and Ayman Mohyeldin on the streaming platform Peacock, TheWrap learned Wednesday. The cancelation of the two MSNBC shows is part of an effort to change programing of the MSNBC hub on Peacock, according to the individual with knowledge of the move.
Why Is Hollywood Supporting 'Drill, Baby, Drill' Republican John Thune's Reelection Campaign?
It's all about putting the entertainment industry's business interests over ideology. It's no secret that the entertainment industry favors the Democrats. But in every election season, there's at least one Republican who stands out as an exception to the rule.
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise's 'Maverick' Attorney
Office With a View: The deal broker says "it was a total accident" starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood's biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
Bill Maher Argues: Salman Rushdie 'Had a Good Reason to Be Fearful' of Islamic Extremists (Video)
Bill Maher cut his critics off at the pass Friday night, certain that they'd once again label him an Islamaphobic for pointing out that Salman Rushdie had every reason to be afraid of the "dangerous" religion. "A good friend of this show got stabbed today, Sal Rushdie,"...
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following a stabbing attack at a literary event in New York state Friday. New York state police identified the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey, adding that he stabbed Rushdie in the neck as well as the abdomen.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Mallory Bechtel and Zaria Dissect the Tension Between Faran and Kelly (or Is It Karen?)
"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" keeps throwing wrenches into the guessing game of whether or not it was really Karen (Mallory Bechtel) who fell from the rafters at the school dance or if it may have actually been her twin sister, Kelly. "Kelly" has been giving off some suspicious...
'Fox News Sunday' Names Shannon Bream as Anchor
"Fox News Sunday" will soon be anchored by Shannon Bream, beginning Sept. 11, Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, announced today. Bream is the first woman to anchor the program in its 26-year history. In addition to the new role, she will continue in her post as the network's chief legal correspondent.
Women in Film Decries Hollywood Studios' Response to Abortion Alliance's Demands as 'Easy Way Out'
Women in Film released a statement on Thursday evening condemning the response from Hollywood studios to a letter signed by over 1,400 showrunners and film directors calling on them to ensure access to abortions in response to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. "On July 28, showrunners,...
Salman Rushdie on Ventilator, Unable to Speak: 'The News Is Not Good,' His Agent Says
Salman Rushdie suffered extensive injuries in an attack earlier Friday and remains on a ventilator and unable to speak, his agent, Andrew Wylie told The New York Times on Friday night. "The news is not good," Wylie said via email. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his...
