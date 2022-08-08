ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, OR

The Oregonian

These are Oregon’s 2021-2022 Master Gardeners of the year

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forty-eight dedicated Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers have been recognized for service to their counties and communities. The awardees are among the nearly 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with Extension to share their knowledge of sustainable gardening practices across 27 Oregon counties and 85 educational gardens. In 2021, volunteers put in 84,293 hours, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
OREGON STATE
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR
Silverton, OR
Silverton, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Sports
Salem, OR
The Oregonian

The dog ate my ... winning lottery ticket?

Nathan and Rachael Lamet, of Salem, found a chewed up Oregon Lottery ticket recently and, boy, did their two dogs look guilty. “For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious,” said Rachel Lamet. “I went to bed and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked.”
SALEM, OR
montavilla.net

Mia and More Opening on SE 82nd

Later this year, the restaurant will relocate from its original Beaverton shop to 326 SE 82nd Avenue. The store’s menu features fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, milk tea, fruit smoothies, and Vietnamese street food. Located in the Annex building near SE Stark Street, the retail space previously housed Las Tres Flores and All-Ways Warm fireplace store. Remodeling crews are now waiting on permit approvals before they begin transforming the space.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition

Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
OREGON STATE
Homer
opb.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Anna & Abby’s Yard is a legacy of love for two sisters

The world of Anna & Abby’s Yard is designed to tell a story – one that includes fairies, a dragon and two young girls. Six-year-old Anna Dieter-Eckerdt loved riding horses, eating vanilla ice cream and searching for fairies. Her sister, 11-year-old Abigail Robinson, loved theater, climbing trees and hanging out with her friends. They were killed in 2013 after a hit-and-run crash in front of their Forest Grove home.
FOREST GROVE, OR
bestofthenorthwest.com

Salem Riverfront Park: Just Right.

Sometimes, a city just gets it right. Salem has always been blessed with a beautiful location right on the Willamette River and on the edge of the Willamette Valley wine region. The city has taken advantage of this ideal location by improving the Riverfront Park and utilizing it and its great potential. First they added an old-time refurbished Salem Riverfront Carousel, housed indoors to keep it safe from the elements. They added the A.C. Gilbert Discovery Village Children’s Center – a fabulous place to take the little ones. They began removing the remnants of old industrial sites that marred the natural beauty of the area. The park is refurbished with wide, undulating paths that follow the river and criss cross to the playground, or to the little Salem Riverboat which docks at the park and can take visitors on leisurely cruises on the river. There are plenty of benches set out so visitors can sit and watch the wildlife play in the wetland areas that hug the shore of Minto Brown Island across the water. There is plenty of room for a picnic in the shade of a tall oak tree, or a game of frisbee on wide lawns.
SALEM, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner

Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
SALEM, OR
#Homer Davenport#Gallery
Channel 6000

Here comes the clouds … wait, that’s not how it’s supposed to go

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You will not be waking up to the rays of the sun coming through your blinds this morning. The clouds will be in by morning as a thicker marine layer finds a way into the Willamette Valley. This will lead to a morning that may feel a little more like fall and not so much like summer.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
