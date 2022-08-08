Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Wrestling Legend Preparing For His Final Match
One more time? Last month, Ric Flair wrestled his last match in front of thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee. That is the special kind of show that only a legend is going to get and Flair would certainly meet that criteria. While there are few names in wrestling on Flair’s level, there are several other legends who would be interested in one last hurrah and another has added his name to the list.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC Cancels Zerlina Maxwell, Ayman Mohyeldin Shows Streaming on Peacock
MSNBC has canceled showed hosted by Zerlina Maxwell and Ayman Mohyeldin on the streaming platform Peacock, TheWrap learned Wednesday. The cancelation of the two MSNBC shows is part of an effort to change programing of the MSNBC hub on Peacock, according to the individual with knowledge of the move. While...
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
411mania.com
Erick Rowan Isn’t Interested In Being The Leader of the Dark Order, Would Go Back To WWE If Asked
In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Wrestlingnews.co), Erick Rowan said that he would never want to be the leader of the Dark Order faction in AEW. He also spoke about the possibility of going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On a short film he starred in: “There’s a short...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Today’ Show Anchor Savannah Guthrie Oversleeps, Documents Last Minute Rush to Get On-Air (Video)
Talk about a close call! NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie cut it close on Thursday morning after oversleeping and nearly missing making to work on time. “Overslept big time. It’s 6:34 and I’m still in the car,” Guthrie wrote, kicking off a series of Instagram story posts that documented her mad dash to hit the 30 Rock set in time to introduce the show.
ComicBook
CM Punk Returns on AEW Dynamite, Confronts Jon Moxley
All Elite Wrestling has been without its lineal champion for over two months. Just days after his AEW World Title victory at AEW Double or Nothing, CM Punk suffered a foot injury on the June 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. Shortly after, Punk announced that the unexpected injury would require surgery, and he would consequently be out of action in the meantime. Rather than have him vacate the championship, AEW President Tony Khan elected to crown an AEW Interim World Champion, which culminated at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. At that event, Jon Moxley defeated New Japan's Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the temporary titleholder.
wrestlinginc.com
New Promotional Graphic Sheds Light On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
Brock Lesnar is becoming Mr. WrestleMania. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been a reliable big name for WWE's biggest shows, as evidenced by this past summer when an injury to likely main eventer Cody Rhodes led to the return of "The Beast Incarnate," who challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an excessive last man standing match at this year's SummerSlam.
Why a Short-Form Comedy Program Is the Best Show on TV
This story about “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Odds are you haven’t watched the best show on television. It’s possible you haven’t even heard of it. After all, in the world of peak TV, how could a small, short-form sketch comedy series possibly compare to the big names and bigger budgets? But Netflix’s cult hit “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” is an intensely strange, often uproarious series that might very well be the most humane and disturbing reflection of our troubled times.
411mania.com
WWE News: Smackdown Will Be Pre-Empted In Detroit Tonight, Wrestlemania Launch Party Highlights, Adam Pearce Has Tonight Off
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be pre-empted in Detroit until 11:30 PM local time. This is due to FOX 2’s coverage of the Detroit Lions game. – In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce noted that he has today off from work. He...
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Cleans Up in Emmy Writing Category — and Clocks Another Win for Diversity
This story about Stefani Robinson and “What We Do in the Shadows” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” isn’t one of the more high-profile nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but it is a powerhouse in the writing category. Two years ago, when the FX series was nominated for its second season, it grabbed a remarkable three of the seven nominations in the category; this year, it joins “Barry” as the only show with two noms, while “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso” have one.
Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
Quinta Brunson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which marks the Emmy-nominated “Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer and star’s first such pact with any studio. Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, she will create, develop and produce original programming for all platforms, including but...
ComicBook
Photo: Chris Jericho Reveals Brutal Cut Suffered on AEW Dynamite
One of the many faces of Chris Jericho emerged last night on AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake. For the first time in decades, the multi-time world champion brought back "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, a monicker he used during his time in ECW and WCW. Jericho has never been shy to dig into his closet since joining AEW, as he has previously made one-off appearances as his New Japan Pro Wrestling gimmick, the Painmaker, and evolved the fan-favorite List of Jericho into the Lexicon of Le Champion in the early days of AEW. As is the case with his various gimmicks, Jericho undergoes a complete makeover. Not only does his entrance music and gear change, but his moveset does as well.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0