Starkville, MS

foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wcbi.com

Columbus Municipal School District could have interim Superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District could have an interim leader as early as Thursday evening. A special called meeting with the board of trustees is scheduled for six o’clock tonight. Former Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned on Tuesday, just before the board was set...
Commercial Dispatch

Dupree appointed interim superintendent at CMSD

A familiar face will lead Columbus Municipal School District for the majority of this school year. The board of trustees voted in executive session of a special-call meeting Thursday to hire Dennis Dupree Sr. as interim superintendent. The decision came roughly 48 hours after the board accepted the abrupt resignation of Superintendent Cherie Labat on Tuesday evening after she had worked four years with the district.
wtva.com

Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
Commercial Dispatch

Board mum after closed-door discussion of Labat’s job

With a little more than a year before her contract is up, Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Cherie Labat’s employment was discussed during executive session of Monday night’s board of trustees meeting. Board president Yvonne Cox publicly announced “the employment of the superintendent” as one of the executive...
wtva.com

Stop the Violence Rally: Preview with April Penny Montford

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Youth Against Gang Activity is sponsoring a Stop the Violence Rally on Saturday, August 13. The event will take place at Sim Scott park from noon to 6:00 p.m. April Penny Montford is the spokeswoman for YAGA, a non-profit organization based out of Indianola, Miss. with...
wtva.com

Railroad crossing work to affect traffic in downtown Tupelo next week

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Railroad crossing maintenance will affect some traffic in downtown Tupelo. According to the city, the work will take place on Spring Street, which is in the area behind Fairpark. The section of roadway between Clark and Elizabeth streets will be closed at 6 a.m. on Monday,...
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Twin States Axe House coming to Columbus

You might say I have an axe to grind, or throw. Twin States Axe House LLC, is coming to Columbus at 454 Wilkins Wise Road, which also houses Steel Monkey Crossfit. Co-owner Chris Pike and his partners committed to a lease on Tuesday and will put in four axe throwing lanes next week. Pike hopes to open by mid-September.
Commercial Dispatch

School Safety: Area law enforcement train rigorously to respond to active shooter events

Editor’s Note: Coming into the 2022-23 school year, The Dispatch spoke with public school parents, teachers and staff, as well as law enforcement and other sources, about how districts prepare for active shooter situations. These are the final installments of a multi-part series exploring school protocols and training, as well as the costs and benefits of the types of training teachers, students and law enforcement officers receive.
wtva.com

Boil water alert issued south of Tremont

TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for some people south of Tremont. According to the Town of Tremont, the alert affects customers along Highway 23 from Horns Crossing Road to the Monroe County border. This does not affect town residents. The alert was issued after...
wcbi.com

Amory Police Department making adjustments to department vehicles

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new policy in the Amory Police Department may save some wear and tear on the department’s vehicles while adding extra visibility in the community. The Department added 5 new Ford Explorers to its fleet this year. But instead of leaving the SUVs in...
wcbi.com

City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps. Over the past few years, the traffic control features have been put in around town to slow speeders in residential areas. A new design and new materials are allowing public works crews to...
wcbi.com

Columbus Chief of Police Fred Shelton’s last week on the job

COLUMBUS, Miss – (WCBI) Columbus Police Chief is less than a week away from retirement. But as he wraps up his tenure with CPD, Shelton took time out to reflect on his nearly 40 year career. Chief Fred Shelton has been with the Columbus Police Department for 38 years,...
wtva.com

Family seeking answers about pedestrian death in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kevon Page, 21, died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County, according to authorities. Law enforcement said he was walking along Highway 371 on August 4 when the accident happened. Page's sister Madison said she was asleep when her brother disappeared...
wtva.com

Major drug arrest made in Verona this week

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) -- Lee County Sheriff’s deputies recovered $350,000 and a felony amount of drugs during a traffic stop earlier this week. Steven Hall was initially stopped for speeding, but during that stop, deputies discovered he had outstanding warrants for Lee and Monroe County. Hall is being charged...
Jackson Free Press

Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers

Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
