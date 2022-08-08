ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon steps down for top job at Downtown Reno Partnership

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon is stepping down to become head of the Downtown Reno Partnership.

The Downtown Reno Partnership is a nonprofit business improvement district whose mission is to complement local government services to make downtown more vibrant for businesses, residents and visitors.

First elected in 2012, Jardon is in the middle of her third and final term. Wednesday will be her last council meeting. Her first day in the new job will be Monday, Aug. 15.

“It was a very difficult decision,” Jardon said in a phone call with the RGJ. “I have been committed to the residents of Ward Five and all of the city of Reno and have been passionate about a number of different initiatives and programs and moving the city forward.”

She said she’d fully intended to complete the last two years of her term serving Ward 5, which covers the northwest part of Reno; University of Nevada, Reno; Somersett; Verdi; and parts of downtown.

“But when this position was announced,” she said, “it was one of those opportunities that’s like a beautiful sunrise – if you don’t catch it, you miss it.”

Reno mayor Hillary Schieve told the RGJ, "Councilwoman Jardon's decision is obviously bittersweet for me. I will miss serving with her on the Reno City Council, but she truly is the perfect person to bring her expertise and leadership to the Downtown Reno Partnership."

Jardon will take over for Alex Stettinski, who was hired as the next CEO of the San Jose Downtown Association . Stettinski will stay on through Sept. 5 to help with the transition.

According to a news release, DRP’s search committee considered candidates from across the country but were hoping to fill the position from within the Reno market.

“We narrowed it down to three candidates – including one from Dallas – but Neoma rose to the top with her skills and experience, her connections in the community, and her deep understanding of and passion for downtown Reno,” said Chris Shanks, DRP board president, in a statement.

Jardon's priorities

When asked what priorities she plans to bring to the Downtown Reno Partnership, Jardon said, “There are opportunities to continue to work with the university in bringing students into the downtown core to help with downtown’s economic future.

“I don’t think it simply means student housing. I think it means having a solid and consistent relationship with leadership at UNR about what the student body wants. What would they like to see? What are the economic factors that prevent bringing them down to help diversify the offerings in downtown?”

Picking Jardon's replacement

According to Reno’s city charter, the council is required to fill a vacancy within 30 days or vote to hold an election.

Because of the tight timeframe, a special meeting of the remaining council members will be called at 11 a.m. Friday, according to Jardon, to decide the path for picking her replacement.

The Downtown Reno Partnership is funded by downtown-area property assessments and contributions.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon steps down for top job at Downtown Reno Partnership

