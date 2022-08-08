Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Seek More Data From LAHSA on Place-Based Interventions
Several Los Angeles city council members want the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to release regular reports on place-based interventions, noting “minimal” reporting on cases in which the city targets specific sites for increased services and housing resources, according to a motion filed Friday. Council members Mike Bonin,...
mynewsla.com
LA Homeless Services Authority Criticized Over Handling of Project Roomkey
Los Angeles housing officials were pressed Thursday by city council members on the city’s exit strategy from Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the pandemic that is being wound down, leaving the fate of hundreds of unhoused residents uncertain. Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n, chair of the Homelessness and...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Committee Seeks Homeless Housing Agreement With Cecil Hotel
A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an...
mynewsla.com
Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa Named Infrastructure Advisor for California
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be tasked with identifying priority projects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Automotive Business in Vermont Square Area of Los Angeles
A fire at an automotive tire shop in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles Friday was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 4700 block of South Western Avenue at 6:55 a.m. doused the flames in about 25 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Family Plans Vigil at Site of Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The family of a woman who was killed and burned beyond recognition in last week’s horrific crash in Windsor Hills that also left five other people dead will hold a candlelight vigil at the site Thursday evening. Relatives of Nathesia Lewis, 43, plan to gather at La Brea and...
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
mynewsla.com
Hazardous Chemical Spill in Perris Prompts Evacuations, Freeway Closure
A hazardous chemical spill from a rail car that posed an explosive threat in Perris prompted authorities Friday to expand an evacuation warning, impacting multiple neighborhoods and streets, some of which had already been evacuated. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the evacuation warning was enlarged to encompass the...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Apartment Building in Carson Area
A fire damaged an apartment building in the Carson area Friday. Firefighters sent to Figueroa and 228th streets at 8:39 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was under...
mynewsla.com
Person Hit and Killed by Metrolink Train in Sun Valley Area
A person was hit by a Union Pacific freight train and killed in the Sun Valley area, interrupting Metrolink service along the Antelope Valley line for several hours. Paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Water Main Break Floods Main Road in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach officials were mopping up a water main rupture Wednesday that occurred overnight. The break occurred between two water tanks at Top of the World and West Ridge Trail, triggering mud and debris flow down a ravine into Laguna Canyon Road, officials said. Laguna Beach firefighters moved to evacuate...
mynewsla.com
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway
A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Media Sergeant Settles Suit Over Alleged Spanish Speaking Ban
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers on Wednesday with Los...
mynewsla.com
Victim of Studio City Stabbing Identified
A man who was found stabbed to death in the Studio City area was identified Thursday. The body was discovered about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Christopher Schunemann, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. His city...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Doctor and Girlfriend Plead Guilty in Insurance Scheme
A Beverly Hills doctor and his girlfriend pleaded guilty Friday in connection with an insurance and workers’ compensation fraud scheme. Dr. Randy Rosen and co-defendant Liza Vismanos pleaded guilty and agreed to pay back $9.7 million in restitution. Rosen, who has about four years of credit for time served...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Witness Describes Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Corona Costco
The number of shots fired in a Corona Costco where a developmentally disabled man was killed by an off-duty LAPD officer who was shoved by the victim gave the impression that two people were firing inside the store, a witness testified Thursday. “I heard two shots, then four or five...
mynewsla.com
Actress Anne Heche Dies From Injuries Suffered in Mar Vista Crash into Home
After a week of hospitalization following a bizarre crash into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche was declared brain dead at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, the family announced Friday, although the actress was kept on life support so her organs could be harvested for donation.
mynewsla.com
Shooting Near West Hollywood Leaves One Wounded
A man is hospitalized Wednesday after being shot near West Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 7100 block of Waring Avenue west of La Brea Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Office Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in East Los Angeles Area
A man was found dead Thursday in the East Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity....
Comments / 0