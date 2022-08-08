Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom's new proposal could extend Diablo Canyon's operation through $1.4 billion loan
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a major step today in his attempt to delay the decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, proposing a $1.4 billion loan to utility Pacific Gas & Electric to keep the plant running for five to ten more years. The plant south of Morro Bay produces...
Travel Paso says as tourism rebounds, Paso Robles' next step is to become leading wine destination
The California Mid-State Fair of Paso Robles came back this year with a 40 percent increase in attendance compared to last year. Travel Paso, a non-profit who promotes tourism in the city, says as COVID-19 restrictions lift, the fair’s success reflects a solid rebound in tourism dollars. Travel Paso...
