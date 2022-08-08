ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Victim of Studio City Stabbing Identified

A man who was found stabbed to death in the Studio City area was identified Thursday. The body was discovered about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Christopher Schunemann, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. His city...
LOS ANGELES, CA
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Reward Announced for Information on Street Race Shooting Victims

Sheriff’s homicide detectives will announce a $20,000 reward Friday at a news conference for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of Javier Carachure Menchaca and Juan Antonio Orozco. The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 1...
COMPTON, CA
Witness Describes Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Corona Costco

The number of shots fired in a Corona Costco where a developmentally disabled man was killed by an off-duty LAPD officer who was shoved by the victim gave the impression that two people were firing inside the store, a witness testified Thursday. “I heard two shots, then four or five...
CORONA, CA
Sentencing Set for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man

A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, leaving the victim partially paralyzed, is slated to be sentenced Friday to more than 20 years in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Sentenced in Wife’s Stabbing Death

A man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife — who was found partially in a closet of their North Hollywood apartment — was sentenced Friday to a potential life term in state prison. A jury found Nick Vedol Lopez, now 52, guilty of first-degree murder for the Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arcadia Officer Remains Hospitalized Following Shooting, Standoff

A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — possibly his mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital. The unidentified suspect, said to be in...
ARCADIA, CA
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area

A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-And-Run

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD Media Sergeant Settles Suit Over Alleged Spanish Speaking Ban

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers on Wednesday with Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shooting Near West Hollywood Leaves One Wounded

A man is hospitalized Wednesday after being shot near West Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 7100 block of Waring Avenue west of La Brea Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Office Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Public Safety
Death Investigation Underway in East Los Angeles Area

A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived, they located the victim,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Costa Mesa

Authorities Thursday released the name of a man whose body was found by a transient searching for recyclables in Costa Mesa. The man was identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner of Dana Point, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado. Authorities were awaiting toxicology reports to help determine the cause of death.
COSTA MESA, CA
Kern County Woman Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster Area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
KERN COUNTY, CA

