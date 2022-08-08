Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Actress Anne Heche Dies From Injuries Suffered in Mar Vista Crash into Home
After a week of hospitalization following a bizarre crash into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche was declared brain dead at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, the family announced Friday, although the actress was kept on life support so her organs could be harvested for donation.
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
mynewsla.com
Victim of Studio City Stabbing Identified
A man who was found stabbed to death in the Studio City area was identified Thursday. The body was discovered about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Christopher Schunemann, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. His city...
mynewsla.com
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Reward Announced for Information on Street Race Shooting Victims
Sheriff’s homicide detectives will announce a $20,000 reward Friday at a news conference for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of Javier Carachure Menchaca and Juan Antonio Orozco. The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 1...
mynewsla.com
Witness Describes Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Corona Costco
The number of shots fired in a Corona Costco where a developmentally disabled man was killed by an off-duty LAPD officer who was shoved by the victim gave the impression that two people were firing inside the store, a witness testified Thursday. “I heard two shots, then four or five...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man
A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, leaving the victim partially paralyzed, is slated to be sentenced Friday to more than 20 years in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles of...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced in Wife’s Stabbing Death
A man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife — who was found partially in a closet of their North Hollywood apartment — was sentenced Friday to a potential life term in state prison. A jury found Nick Vedol Lopez, now 52, guilty of first-degree murder for the Feb....
mynewsla.com
Bartender Tells Jury That LASD Deputy Showed Gruesome Kobe Crash Photos at Bar
A bartender told a federal jury Thursday of being shown gruesome cell phone images of Kobe Bryant’s remains by an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who had been on the scene of the helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star and eight others two days earlier.
mynewsla.com
$20,000 Reward Offered for Help Solving Shooting Deaths of Two Men in Compton
Authorities Friday were offering a $20,000 reward, hoping it will help generate clues to solve the killings of two young men who were gunned down during a street takeover event in Compton last year. Javier Carachure Menchaca, 19, and Juan Antonio Orozco, 22, were shot to death about 1 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Arcadia Officer Remains Hospitalized Following Shooting, Standoff
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — possibly his mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital. The unidentified suspect, said to be in...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Media Sergeant Settles Suit Over Alleged Spanish Speaking Ban
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers on Wednesday with Los...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Exposes Himself to Jurupa Valley Girl on Her Way to School
A Jurupa Valley girl on her way to school Friday encountered a man who pretended to need her assistance but then flashed her, prompting authorities to seek the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was walking in the 4000 block of Opal Street...
mynewsla.com
Shooting Near West Hollywood Leaves One Wounded
A man is hospitalized Wednesday after being shot near West Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 7100 block of Waring Avenue west of La Brea Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Office Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Suspect in Shooting of Arcadia Officer, 73-Year-Old Mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
mynewsla.com
Death Investigation Underway in East Los Angeles Area
A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived, they located the victim,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Authorities Thursday released the name of a man whose body was found by a transient searching for recyclables in Costa Mesa. The man was identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner of Dana Point, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado. Authorities were awaiting toxicology reports to help determine the cause of death.
mynewsla.com
Kern County Woman Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster Area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
