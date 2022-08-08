ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner on John Dutton Death Rumors

extratv
 4 days ago
Kevin Costner is dishing on “Yellowstone” Season 5!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Costner on the future of his character John Dutton.

When asked about the new season, Costner said, “There’s some underlying currents that I actually identify… It’s the land that’s at war.”

Referencing his character, Kevin elaborated, “People who think that one man has too much, there’s people that know what they would do with the land… The whole thing of all these people attacking this guy and he’s trying to hold on to it, and I can relate to that.”

Josh Lucas is returning to the show as a young John Dutton, but could that mean the lead character could potentially die in Season 5?

Costner smiled, saying, “I don’t want to die… just too much to do. In terms of this story, I don’t know where that’s gonna go… I haven’t really thought about it.

“Everybody dies, but it’s how you live,” Costner emphasized.

Kevin hasn’t spoken with show creator Taylor Sheridan about the end of the show. He explained, “I don’t because I think probably, in some way, we’re making it up… I think what comes on the page will be the thing that I look at.”

Along with praising Sheridan, it looks like Costner has some say on where his character goes. He said, “I think that he’s been writing a really high level. I’ll say when I don’t want to do it anymore.”

When asked if his wife and children are invested in the show like most of us, he quipped, “No, it’s too naughty for them to see.”

“They probably do figure out how to see, but it’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everyone else,” Costner went on.

Over his career, Kevin has starred in some iconic movies, like “Field of Dreams,” “Fandango,” “The Bodyguard,” and “Dances with Wolves.”

He commented, “Movies are for the world, and when your movie can translate around the world, you really kind of have something… I worked hard on these movies because it doesn’t really matter what happens on opening weekend; will somebody watch it 20 years from now, 30 years from now? And I’ve been lucky to have that happen with some of the movies I’ve been a part of.”

Janet Bayne
3d ago

No this can’t happen please don’t end him off of there we love the show and he hast to be in it

RELATED PEOPLE
