onscene.tv
Vehicle Crashes Into Fire Hydrant, Takes Over an Hour To Shut Water Off | San Bernardino
08.10.2022 | 7:30 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – A Vehicle crashed Into A Fire Hydrant next to small shopping parking lot allowing for a geyser of water with the vehicle stuck over it. Fire fighters arrived on scene and found the the driver out of the vehicle whom appeared...
nbcpalmsprings.com
DEVELOPING: At least one dead in Big Rig Crash on I-10, Westbound traffic backed up for miles
At least one person is dead after a big-rig crash on the Westbound I-10 on the east end of the Valley near Chiriaco Summit. The crash happened around 5:20pm. Westbound traffic is backed up for miles tonight. One big rig went up in flames after reportedly being slammed in the back by another.
spectrumnews1.com
Hazardous chemical spill in Perris prompts evacuations, freeway closure
PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) — A hazardous chemical spill from a rail car that posed an explosive threat in Perris prompted authorities Friday to expand an evacuation warning, impacting multiple neighborhoods and streets, some of which had already been evacuated. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the evacuation warning...
mynewsla.com
Hazardous Spill Shuts Down Freeway in Perris; Evacuations Ordered
Fire authorities said Friday it could take two to three days to clean up a hazardous spill from a railcar near Perris, and there is a possibility of an explosion from the chemicals in the tanker. The hazardous spill from a railcar tanker led to closure of the Escondido (215)...
vvng.com
Westbound Bear Valley Road in Victorville closed for a motorcycle accident investigation
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major injury crash involving a motorcycle has prompted the closure of westbound Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Just before 11:00 am, on Friday, August 12, 2022, emergency personnel and deputies responded to a traffic collision near the entrance of the Food 4 Less shopping center between Seventh and Fifth Streets.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Metrolink Train in Covina
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian was...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
Perris still under evacuation order, 215 freeway closed due to hazardous chemical leak
Evacuation orders remained in effect for more than 100 homes in Perris Friday evening due to a leaking chemical from a railroad tank car that posed the risk of an explosion. The 215 Freeway was also closed in both directions. A hazmat team responded to Harvill and Old Oleander avenues after a large plume from […]
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Exposes Himself to Jurupa Valley Girl on Her Way to School
A Jurupa Valley girl on her way to school Friday encountered a man who pretended to need her assistance but then flashed her, prompting authorities to seek the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was walking in the 4000 block of Opal Street...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 111 [Indian Wells, CA]
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Club Drive Left At Least Four Injured. The multi-car accident happened around 1:45 p.m., near Club Drive on July 29th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Reports indicate that four vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash, although the events that led up to the...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles
One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics were called at around 9:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street, near Central Avenue, where they learned the vehicle had struck a parked truck and trapped one person inside the vehicle, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
mynewsla.com
Person Hit and Killed by Metrolink Train in Sun Valley Area
A person was hit by a Union Pacific freight train and killed in the Sun Valley area, interrupting Metrolink service along the Antelope Valley line for several hours. Paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Airplane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona today, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with one person arrested, another outstanding in Indio
One person is in custody, another remains wanted following a stolen vehicle pursuit that started in Palm Desert and ended in Indio Wednesday night. The pursuit started at around 7:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in Palm Desert. According to Sgt. Sergeant Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit was initially terminated The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with one person arrested, another outstanding in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Authorities Thursday released the name of a man whose body was found by a transient searching for recyclables in Costa Mesa. The man was identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner of Dana Point, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado. Authorities were awaiting toxicology reports to help determine the cause of death.
spectrumnews1.com
Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
