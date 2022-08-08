ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Hazardous chemical spill in Perris prompts evacuations, freeway closure

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) — A hazardous chemical spill from a rail car that posed an explosive threat in Perris prompted authorities Friday to expand an evacuation warning, impacting multiple neighborhoods and streets, some of which had already been evacuated. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the evacuation warning...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Hazardous Spill Shuts Down Freeway in Perris; Evacuations Ordered

Fire authorities said Friday it could take two to three days to clean up a hazardous spill from a railcar near Perris, and there is a possibility of an explosion from the chemicals in the tanker. The hazardous spill from a railcar tanker led to closure of the Escondido (215)...
PERRIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Accidents
Moreno Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Moreno Valley, CA
Cars
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed by Metrolink Train in Covina

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian was...
COVINA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'

A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
RIALTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 111 [Indian Wells, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Club Drive Left At Least Four Injured. The multi-car accident happened around 1:45 p.m., near Club Drive on July 29th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Reports indicate that four vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash, although the events that led up to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles

One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics were called at around 9:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street, near Central Avenue, where they learned the vehicle had struck a parked truck and trapped one person inside the vehicle, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Hit and Killed by Metrolink Train in Sun Valley Area

A person was hit by a Union Pacific freight train and killed in the Sun Valley area, interrupting Metrolink service along the Antelope Valley line for several hours. Paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with one person arrested, another outstanding in Indio

One person is in custody, another remains wanted following a stolen vehicle pursuit that started in Palm Desert and ended in Indio Wednesday night. The pursuit started at around 7:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in Palm Desert. According to Sgt. Sergeant Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit was initially terminated The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with one person arrested, another outstanding in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK

San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Costa Mesa

Authorities Thursday released the name of a man whose body was found by a transient searching for recyclables in Costa Mesa. The man was identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner of Dana Point, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado. Authorities were awaiting toxicology reports to help determine the cause of death.
COSTA MESA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
CORONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy