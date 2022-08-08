A 36-year-old San Bernardino woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $235,000 from her mother in Laguna Niguel. Lauren Nicole Laskey was charged in May with five counts of grand theft and five counts of identity theft, all felonies, with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000. Laskey was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and arraigned Thursday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO