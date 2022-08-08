ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Voters have until Tuesday, Aug. 9 to confirm identity

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vVEW_0h9haEc700

The Pima County Recorder's Office is still verifying voter identity for some voters who voted in the Tuesday Primary Election.

Voters who cast Conditional Provisional ballots but did not go to the Recorder's Office or other designated locations to confirm their identity in person should do so in order for their ballots to count.

For a full list of locations, please visit the county's website .

If the signature on a voter's ballot or affidavit could not be confirmed, the Recorder's Office may have attempted to contact them.

Voters who got a phone call but did not respond are encouraged to call the Recorder's Office at (520) 724-4309 to verify their signatures.

Voters can check the status of their ballots at the Recorder’s website .

Voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to verify identification or signatures.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Pima County finishes counting ballots in Aug. 2 primary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Elections Department has finished counting ballots from the Aug. 2 Primary Election, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 11. Unofficial results can be found on the county’s website, and a interactive link of results is available on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
Pima County, AZ
Elections
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
thestandardnewspaper.online

Widow, widower’s group forming

On November 21,2021 I lost my husband of over 61 years, Paul, to Alzheimer’s. He fought for over five years with me as his sole caregiver. Even though you know what is coming, it is still a shock when your loved one passes away. Then the guilt sets in. If you don’t fight that horrible feeling of guilt, it will destroy you.
KINGMAN, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Conditional Provisional#The Recorder S Office#Recorder#Kgun 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy