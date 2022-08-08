ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night

By Claire Geary
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAmEo_0h9ha6dY00

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.

The following counties are affected:

  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Summit
  • Ashland
  • Wayne

