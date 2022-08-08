Read full article on original website
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
5 Adorable Animals That Are Absolutely NOT Welcome in Idaho
If you’ve ever paid a visit to the Idaho Reptile Zoo, you’ve come face-to-face with at least one of these critters. If they’re NOT welcome in Idaho, how does the zoo have a pond full of them?. If you’ve been to the Canyon County Kids Expo, you...
Why Idaho Has One of the Worst Early Educational Systems
School is beginning soon and for many parents, it means there is much to do. Getting supplies, doing to school clothes shopping, and getting back to a normal sleeping schedule. There is a lot to be done to get ready for school, and for those that have little ones, they are preparing for their children to go to pre-school and kindergarten for the first time. While many parents hate to see their little ones grow up, it is also exciting to see them learn new things. Living in Idaho, a question must be asked, are our children getting a good early education? How does Idaho compare to other states?
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
BLM Schedules Public Meeting on Proposed Idaho Wind Farm
The Bureau of Land Management will be taking more public comments on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 25th. It will be conducted as a Zoom session. It will be a day-long event, it begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m.
Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho’s Teacher Shortage
It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?
We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
Idaho State Journal
Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline
It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
Idaho Man and Friend Break New World Record in Boise
Everyone has some sort of lifelong goal they shoot for. For some it can be pursuing a certain career, for others it may be being a parent and grandparents, and for others, it may be succeeding in something like running a certain distance at a certain time or climbing a mountain. Some people will achieve their goals, while many will also fall short. Only one person can be the fastest man alive, and only so many people get to go to space, but somebody has to achieve these goals. One goal that many dream of is setting a world record, and while many of us fall short, one man in Idaho has found a way to not set only one, but many, and he has added another one to his list.
10 Foods Chefs Say Idahoans Should Never Have Delivered From A Restaurant
Delivery services can be a blessing and they can also be a curse. On one hand, you don't have to get off the couch to get any food you could desire. On the other hand, it could take way longer than expected and your food could show up soggy, cold, and gross.
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work...
visitidaho.org
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho
The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!
There’s A Potato Shortage In Idaho…EVERYBODY PANIC!
Potatoes are the lifeblood of Idaho. Well sell them, we love them, we even drop a giant one every year on New Year's Eve. So how is it possible that the state famous for potatoes is suddenly running short on them?. How does this even happen? We feel violated, and...
Why Gas Prices Dropping in Idaho Isn’t as Good as You Think
Gas prices have been a popular topic in the year 2022. Gas prices spiked to the highest they have ever been, and many across America have made adjustments. Many regions thought they would never see gas go above five dollars in their lifetime, and it not only surpassed that but did so by a significant amount. Gas has slowly been coming back down, and while customers are excited to see the price decrease, it still has a long way to go before it lowers back down to pre-spike prices. The prices coming down is a good sign, but before you get too excited, it may not be as good as it seems.
85 Epic Pictures Of Idaho From Social Media In July
Idaho is beautiful and people capture that beauty every single day on their phones and cameras. Rather than have all those amazing pictures sitting unviewed on one person’s phone or camera memory card, the Outdoor Idaho Facebook page actively searches for the best photos taken in Idaho every month. Through their monthly ‘Iconic Idaho’ photo contest they are able to get glorious photo submissions from around the state. They just posted the winners from July and the pictures do not disappoint.
