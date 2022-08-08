Second arrest made in slaying of Virginia Beach 18-year-old The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A second 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a Virginia Beach shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead, police announced Monday.

A 17-year-old girl was charged July 29 with accessory after the fact in the fatal shooting of Da’Myrian Jacob Durel , as well as possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was charged on July 27 with second-degree murder and a weapons offense.

Monday’s announcement came two months after Durel was shot in the 1900 block of King Charles Court, near Laskin Road.

Virginia Beach police were called to the area June 9 around 3 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot. At the scene, officers found Durel, of Virginia Beach, with a gunshot wound.

Officers and emergency medical service personnel rendered aid, but Durel died at the scene, police said.

