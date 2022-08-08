Read full article on original website
Mississippi will send back fed's rental aid, even as housing needs remain high
In mere days, Mississippi will end its participation in the federal pandemic rental assistance program that has kept people facing eviction in their homes during the past two years of economic turbulence. The state still has $130 million in federal cash to run the program, but Gov. Tate Reeves, a...
'What a storm': Las Vegas hit with fresh flash floods as rain pours into casino
Las Vegas was hit with fresh flash floods Thursday night just two weeks after casinos and hotels in the tourist hotspot were flooded with water during torrential rainfall. In video shared on social media, floodwater could be seen pouring into a one casino, while a parking garage appeared transformed into a fast-moving river.
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Robin Vos, the Wisconsin GOP leader targeted by Trump, fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election matchup set, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on one another Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mud-slinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just hours after Republican...
Flying beach umbrella impales South Carolina woman
Friends say a sudden gust of wind sent the umbrella flying into Tammy Perreault, causing a fatal chest wound. WMBF's Ian Klein reports.Aug. 12, 2022.
Fetterman says he is 'grateful' to be alive in first Senate campaign rally since suffering a stroke
John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, took a major step Friday in his return to the campaign trail by holding his first rally since suffering a stroke in May. “Tonight for me is about being grateful," Fetterman said in remarks that lasted a little...
‘Biological evidence’ discovery turns search for missing NH girl into homicide investigation
The search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been officially turned into a homicide investigation after officials found "biological evidence.” Montgomery has been missing for three years and her remains have yet to be found.Aug. 11, 2022.
Loner gunman who attacked FBI office was Navy vet who drove fast and was devoted to Donald Trump
The pro-Trump gunman who was shot dead by Ohio police Thursday after he attacked the FBI’s Cincinnati field office with a nail gun was a Navy veteran with top-secret clearance who served on submarines and apparently had a need for speed, records and sources revealed Friday. “I have a...
South Carolina beach-goer killed after being struck by umbrella
A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a flying umbrella at a South Carolina Beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has more on the story including an important message regarding beach safety. Aug. 13, 2022.
Judge rules 'ghost guns' are firearms and bars Polymer80 from selling them to D.C. residents
Ghost gun kits and parts are in fact firearms, a court said in a landmark judgment, barring one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of the homemade and untraceable weapons from selling its do-it-yourself products to residents in Washington, D.C. Polymer80, a Nevada-based ghost gun manufacturer and distributor, has to...
'Extremely violent rhetoric' spreads online following Trump search warrant
Calls for violence and attacks on the integrity of the FBI spread online after the agency conducted a search on Trump's Florida home. While some elected officials have toned down their rhetoric, extremists online have persisted as the "cat's out of the bag," points out NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins.Aug. 12, 2022.
The young Montagnard generation in the U.S. is using art and social media to keep their culture alive
After immigrating to the U.S. at age 9, Hthu Nie spent years denying who she was. Nie, who is Montagnard, an ethnic minority indigenous to Vietnam’s central highlands, told her classmates she was Vietnamese, not trusting they’d grasp the nuances between the two. “I was like, ‘I’m in America now,’” she said. “I didn’t think it was such a big deal.” It was only when she entered college that she began to question why she was “erasing [her] own culture.”
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
Criminal case against Trump Organization and ex-CFO Weisselberg can proceed, judge rules
A New York judge on Friday set an Oct. 24 trial date for the criminal case against the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, capping off an especially tumultuous week for former President Donald Trump. Acting Justice Juan Merchan also denied a bid by the real...
Three parents arrested during Arizona school lockdown
Authorities say three parents were arrested outside an Arizona elementary school that was locked down over a report of someone with a gun. They reportedly became confrontational when they weren’t allowed inside.Aug. 13, 2022.
2 soldiers dead, 3 others injured in weather-related incident in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. — Two soldiers based at Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said Tuesday. An Army spokesperson told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta that the...
Cleaning service employee killed co-worker in dispute at Michigan General Motors assembly plant, officials say
A cleaning service employee has been arrested and accused of killing a co-worker during a dispute early Thursday at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan, authorities and the company said. Both co-workers were employed by a third-party cleaning service provider at the plant, General Motors and the Oakland...
Watch: Beto O’Rourke calls out heckler laughing during Uvalde remarks
Democratic Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke called out a heckler who appeared to laugh during remarks about the Uvalde school shooting at a campaign event in Mineral Springs, Texas. O’Rourke is mounting a campaign for governor of Texas, challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott.Aug. 11, 2022.
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to...
