Treme residents seek to have homeless encampment moved from beneath Claiborne bridge
We spoke with the city and a spokesperson told us, that the city can't force the people living under the bridge to move.
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
½ service, same price, for NOLA residents' trash pickup
Hey, New Orleans – if you have been wondering when the city would reinstate twice-weekly trash pickup, wonder no more: it won’t. City sanitation director Matt Torri says once-a-week pickup will now be the norm.
WDSU
NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
NOPD investigating fatal Twin Span accident
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident that resulted in one person's death. The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 Thursday morning. Police say a woman was operating a disabled vehicle in one of the eastbound lanes when another vehicle abruptly struck it. Both...
1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a woman operating a disabled vehicle was [..]
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle in Louisiana
According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell.
fox8live.com
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: NOLA East street issues
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board over access to public records. Former Louisiana State Trooper exposed in Zurik investigation pleads guilty.
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where people were telling me to get […]
52-Year-old Don Lewis Died In A Fatal Accident In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal accident in Marrero Sunday. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 90 Business. The victim who died in the crash was identified as 52-year-old Don Lewis from Avondale. Lewis was driving in a 2006 Buick Lucerne [..]
WDSU
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Louisiana housing community
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
norpc.org
Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022
The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
uptownmessenger.com
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up
New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
uptownmessenger.com
Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway
A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
WWL
