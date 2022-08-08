ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County Sheriff’s office makes an arrest after last Wednesday’s shooting of a minor

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar
 4 days ago
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in connection to the shooting of a 16-yr-old. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

St. Johns County Deputies responded to a call at 4 am last Wednesday, off of 2660 St. Augustine Blvd, where they found a 16-yr-old who was shot multiple times.

The teenager was transported to Wolfson’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Grantham Derrick Millwood, 18, is facing two charges of burglary and larceny.

Millwood is currently in custody at the St Johns County Detention Center. He may face more charges to come concerning the shooting.

Upon further investigation, a warrant to search the property was obtained and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s SWAT team was able to search the home.

They found nine individuals, suspected of criminal activity. After getting a warrant to the home, they also found evidence of narcotics, paraphernalia, and stolen firearms.

Two other arrests were made, including Dale Vance Miller for possessing a controlled substance and Eric Scott Miller for possessing drug paraphernalia.

The multiple people are allegedly linked to a recent string of vehicle thefts in the neighboring areas, including the theft of firearms from unlocked vehicles.

According to the arrest report, Millwood’s larceny charge is described as the grand theft of firearms.

On the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page, Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick thanks his staff for their hard work.

“This case was solved due to the relentless police work of our detectives, deputies, and crime scene technicians,” Hardwick says. “I am proud of the hard work the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office exhibit each day and remain humbled to be surrounded by such dedicated individuals who are solely focused on serving and protecting our citizens.”

Firehouse Subs provides critical lifesaving equipment grant to the St. Augustine Police Department

St. Augustine — The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded a $20,250 grant to the St. Augustine Police Department for automated external defibrillators (AEDs). “We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in St. Augustine for providing us with this grant,” said Public Information Officer Dee Brown of the St. Augustine Police Department. “This funding will allow us to provide even greater support to the citizens of St. Augustine during emergency situations.”
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
