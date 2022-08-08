ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

WMBF

Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
WMBF

6th suspect charged in connection to deadly 2021 Marlboro County nightclub shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested the sixth suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Trey Lamar “Trey Pound” Little, 29, of Southern Pines, N.C., was taken into custody Wednessday. He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Marlboro County man shatters gas station door to steal cigarettes, cash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking in to steal cigarettes, lighters and cash from a gas station. Around 2:40 Friday morning, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Boulevard Express gas station on Cottingham Blvd. in Bennettsville in reference to an alarm.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pair accused of stealing $15K of paper products in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in paper products in North Carolina. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident stemmed from a break-in on August 4 at the Cascades Plant, a paper mill facility on Airbase Road in the Wagram area. Officials said $15,000 in paper products was stolen - but what exactly was taken was unclear.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Braxton Bragg
WMBF

Latta man charged in 3 Marion shootings, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man is facing charges in three separate shootings dating back over a year. The Marion Police Department said 28-year-old Javon Rhieen Brunson was arrested Monday in connection to the separate incidents in the city that happened on Feb. 25, 2021, June 10, 2021 and Jan. 25, 2022.
MARION, SC
WMBF

Investigation underway after fatal bucket truck accident in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner is investigating a fatal bucket truck accident Thursday afternoon. Donnie Grimsley, the Dillon County coroner, said the bucket truck was on Old Latta Hwy around noon when an accident with the bucket itself happened. There were no other vehicles around, and the truck was not damaged.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused of impersonating SBI agent

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man got himself into trouble after a conversation with a Robeson County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said on Wednesday 54-year-old James Edward Lee approached a uniform Robeson County deputy assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division. Lee identified himself...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies search for woman last seen Friday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old woman last seen on August 5. Carmen Almodovar, of Maxton, was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen at her residence on Sanbryer Ln. Maxton on Friday, around 7:30 a.m. Almodovar has black hair...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

