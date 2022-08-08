SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in paper products in North Carolina. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident stemmed from a break-in on August 4 at the Cascades Plant, a paper mill facility on Airbase Road in the Wagram area. Officials said $15,000 in paper products was stolen - but what exactly was taken was unclear.

