Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) –The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty. The Wake County sheriff held an emotional news conference early Friday morning. WBTV has learned the shooting happened in the southeast Raleigh area, but no information has been...
Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Lake View native Shaquille Leonard gifts students with backpack giveaway ahead of new school year
LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WMBF) - Something as small as a backpack is going a long way for students and parents at Lake View Elementary School. On Thursday, doors opened to students and parents so they could meet their teachers for the upcoming year. Every student who left the open house,...
6th suspect charged in connection to deadly 2021 Marlboro County nightclub shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested the sixth suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Trey Lamar “Trey Pound” Little, 29, of Southern Pines, N.C., was taken into custody Wednessday. He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Marlboro County man shatters gas station door to steal cigarettes, cash
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking in to steal cigarettes, lighters and cash from a gas station. Around 2:40 Friday morning, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Boulevard Express gas station on Cottingham Blvd. in Bennettsville in reference to an alarm.
Pair accused of stealing $15K of paper products in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in paper products in North Carolina. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident stemmed from a break-in on August 4 at the Cascades Plant, a paper mill facility on Airbase Road in the Wagram area. Officials said $15,000 in paper products was stolen - but what exactly was taken was unclear.
Latta man charged in 3 Marion shootings, police say
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man is facing charges in three separate shootings dating back over a year. The Marion Police Department said 28-year-old Javon Rhieen Brunson was arrested Monday in connection to the separate incidents in the city that happened on Feb. 25, 2021, June 10, 2021 and Jan. 25, 2022.
Investigation underway after fatal bucket truck accident in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner is investigating a fatal bucket truck accident Thursday afternoon. Donnie Grimsley, the Dillon County coroner, said the bucket truck was on Old Latta Hwy around noon when an accident with the bucket itself happened. There were no other vehicles around, and the truck was not damaged.
Sheriff’s office: Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced one person was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Thursday night. Deputies were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum where they found a woman dead inside of her car.
Robeson County deputies arrest man accused of impersonating SBI agent
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man got himself into trouble after a conversation with a Robeson County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said on Wednesday 54-year-old James Edward Lee approached a uniform Robeson County deputy assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division. Lee identified himself...
Robeson County deputies search for woman last seen Friday
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old woman last seen on August 5. Carmen Almodovar, of Maxton, was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen at her residence on Sanbryer Ln. Maxton on Friday, around 7:30 a.m. Almodovar has black hair...
