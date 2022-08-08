ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Twitter reacts: Georgia lands 4-star RB Tovani Mizell

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLiF3_0h9hXBM700

Four-star running back Tovani Mizell announced a commitment to Georgia Football via Twitter on Monday.

Out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md, Mizell ranks as the nation’s No. 107 overall player and No. 5 ranked running back in the class of 2024, per 247Sports Composite.

Mizell becomes the third commitment in Georgia’s 2024 class, which is ranked fourth overall and second in the SEC behind LSU.

Here’s how UGA Twitter is reacting to the Dawgs’ latest commitment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyattsville, MD
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Where Will Rickey Gibson III Land?

Georgia has already landed a commitment this cycle from AJ Harris, one of the top DBs in the state of Alabama. Once August 14th rolls around, they could have another in Rickey Gibson III out of Hewitt-Trussville.  However, it will be a battle.  Throughout this process, Gibson has ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Lsu#Dawgs#Https T Co 8e1knwwyea#The University Of Georgia#Dawgnation
BET

Republican Georgia Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Commits to Single Debate Where Incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock Is Not Expected to Attend

It’s unclear whether voters in Georgia will actually get to see Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock face off in person before the November general election. The AP reports that despite Walker’s acceptance of an invitation to debate Warnock, it’s not one of the three debate invitations that Warnock accepted.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State loses commitment from four-star Tomarrion Parker

One of Penn State’s many quality additions in the Class of 2023 is no longer currently on board with the Nittany Lions. Tomarrion Parker, a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, has reportedly backed off his commitment to Penn State. Parker committed to Penn State in late June, but Chad Simmons from On3 reports other schools remained in pursuit after Parker supposedly closed his recruiting process down. Parker’s commitment at the time was considered a nice recruiting victory out of the SEC recruiting grounds as a handful of SEC schools were hoping to land his commitment. Now, with Parker no longer committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment

The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...
DURHAM, NC
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy