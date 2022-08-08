Twitter reacts: Georgia lands 4-star RB Tovani Mizell

Four-star running back Tovani Mizell announced a commitment to Georgia Football via Twitter on Monday.

Out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md, Mizell ranks as the nation’s No. 107 overall player and No. 5 ranked running back in the class of 2024, per 247Sports Composite.

Mizell becomes the third commitment in Georgia’s 2024 class, which is ranked fourth overall and second in the SEC behind LSU.

Here’s how UGA Twitter is reacting to the Dawgs’ latest commitment.