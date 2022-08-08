Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
A Tangipahoa Parish bus driver is going the extra mile for her kids
PONCHATOULA, La. — As buses are rolling in Tangipahoa Parish, one bus driver is excited about getting her classroom on wheels back on the road. Tammy Turner has been driving a bus in Ponchatoula for 10 years, but she's now on a quest to highlight the need for more drivers.
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
NOLA.com
Wreck on I-10 Twin Span leaves woman dead, man in critical condition, NOPD says
An early morning wreck on the Interstate 10 Twin Span Bridge left a woman dead and a man hospitalized, New Orleans police said Thursday. The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes heading to Slidell, prompting closures for about four hours while authorities investigated. A woman's vehicle...
WDSU
Slidell police mourn loss of beloved K-9
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9. K-9 Kano died on Thursday in the line of duty shortly after helping in the arrest of a burglary suspect. According to Slidell police, Kano helped track the suspect to a body of water....
1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a woman operating a disabled vehicle was [..]
52-Year-old Don Lewis Died In A Fatal Accident In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal accident in Marrero Sunday. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 90 Business. The victim who died in the crash was identified as 52-year-old Don Lewis from Avondale. Lewis was driving in a 2006 Buick Lucerne [..]
WDSU
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
The Dogington Post
Police Shoots Dog After Attacking and Killing 13-Month-Old Toddler
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Neighbors are grieving over a dog attack that ended with the death of a 13-month-old boy in New Orleans. New Orleans police responded to a call in the 5500 block...
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
fox8live.com
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
NOLA.com
Crime-fighting Slidell police dog dies after tracking his last suspect
A Slidell police dog died in the line of duty Thursday, faltering after chasing and apprehending a theft suspect. Kano, 8, perished in the arms of his partner, Sgt. Jake Morris, at Pontchartrain Animal Clinic while receiving emergency treatment for previously undiagnosed spleen cancer. “Kano was an instrumental part of...
NOLA.com
Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again
Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
Slidell Police Department K-9 dies in the line of duty
"This is a tragic time for the Slidell Police family, especially Sgt. Jake Morris and his immediate family, as K-9 Kano is literally a part of the family."
wgno.com
NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
WLOX
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man who was arrested in 2021 for driving under the influence, causing the death of one man and injuries to another, was sentenced this week at the Harrison County Courthouse. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
WDSU
NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
