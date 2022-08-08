ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Port of Chehalis Roundup: Relocating Investments and Expanding Plots

The Port of Chehalis commissioners held their bi-weekly meeting on Aug. 11 and discussed investment issues, approved the purchase of land to expand existing parcels they own and began the process of creating their 2023 budget. Rodney Reynolds, investment and banking officer for the Lewis County Treasurer’s Office, explained to...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 13, 2022

• DAVID WAYNE FOSTER, 79, Centralia, died Aug. 5 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • TIMOTHY M. UNDERWOOD, 72, Chehalis, died Aug. 6 at home. Services will be announced in the upcoming week. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service

The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Vote Murphy for Lewis County Sheriff

Tracy Murphy is running for Lewis County sheriff. If you don’t know him, I would like to share with you a little about who Tracy is, what he’s like and his goals and plans for Lewis County if he is elected sheriff. First, he is honest, humble and not conceited. Faith, truth and law are what drive Tracy.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

At 21, Roy Farmer Is Already a Veteran of the Fields

Yelm High School graduate and lifelong Roy resident Colton Lester, 21, has completed yet another successful haying season. Each summer, he tends to his family farm of over 100 years, cutting their hay fields and yielding a successful harvest. With the whole operation being weather dependent, Lester waits for weeks...
YELM, WA
Chronicle

Packwood Mountain Fly-In Draws in 22 Aircraft

Pilots and their passengers from as far away as Renton and Tacoma flew into Packwood on July 30 for the sixth annual Packwood Mountain Fly-In, according to a news release from Lewis County. Participants comprised of 22 small aircraft, including a Cessna 150 and a Lake Renegade Amphibian Seaplane, took...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: 20th Annual Loggers’ Jubilee Celebrated in 1962; Morton Native Made Famous by World’s Fair Leads the Parade

“Beauty, brawn and Gracie vied for the attention of spectators” at the 20th Annual Morton Loggers’ Jubilee on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1962, The Chronicle reported. An estimated 5,000 people attended the event, about four times the city’s population at the time. During the day, spectators watched the mile-long parade preceding the afternoon logging show, where “with keen eyes and bulging muscles, (the loggers) chopped, climbed and drove through 12 action packed contests,” The Chronicle reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Providence Centralia Hospital to Host Hiring Event Aug. 17

Providence Centralia Hospital is hosting a hiring event at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Positions will be available in departments such as dietary, housekeeping, security, admitting, nursing and others. For more information, visit Indeed.com at https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/92caa593-0908-4c19-b927-ffefac811c67. Potential attendees can either RSVP...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Council Hears Concerns Over Traffic and Safety on Southwest 21st Street

The Chehalis City Council on Monday night listened to concerns from a Chehalis resident over traffic and safety on Southwest 21st Street. While several topics were discussed during the council’s bi-weekly meeting — from transportation project funding issues to the recent ChehalisFest — the biggest topic of discussion was traffic and safety issues revolving around businesses on 21st Street in south Chehalis.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Mildred Lehman: 1929-2022

Mildred E. Lehman, 92, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, just 10 days shy of her 93rd birthday. Mildred was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Tacoma, Washington. She was adopted by Harry and Helen Terry of Chehalis, Washington, not long afterward. A graduate of the original Chehalis...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Transit Agencies Meet to Discuss Accessibility

There will be two meetings held on Thursday for the public to provide input concerning setting priorities when it comes to improving accessible transportation for people with disabilities, the elderly, veterans, low income and rural residents as well as the youth. The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (CWCOG), Twin Transit and...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

