Chronicle
Port of Chehalis Roundup: Relocating Investments and Expanding Plots
The Port of Chehalis commissioners held their bi-weekly meeting on Aug. 11 and discussed investment issues, approved the purchase of land to expand existing parcels they own and began the process of creating their 2023 budget. Rodney Reynolds, investment and banking officer for the Lewis County Treasurer’s Office, explained to...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 13, 2022
• DAVID WAYNE FOSTER, 79, Centralia, died Aug. 5 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • TIMOTHY M. UNDERWOOD, 72, Chehalis, died Aug. 6 at home. Services will be announced in the upcoming week. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Chronicle
Homeless Camp Cleared in Chehalis; Twin Transit Plans Potential E-Transit Station
An eviction notice was recently served to a homeless encampment on private property near the park and ride on Main Street in Chehalis, next to Interstate 5 Exit 77, by the property’s owners. The move came after one homeless individual moved their belongings from behind the business on the...
Chronicle
Longtime Employee to Become the New Owner of Centralia's Bill & Bea’s Drive-In
For 24 years, Tonya Hagan has worked at and managed Centralia’s iconic Bill & Bea’s Drive-in. Now, she is going to own it. Come Sept. 1, current owners Jill and Denny Greene will be retiring and handing the reins over to Hagan. “It’s been a long run, but...
Chronicle
Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service
The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
Chronicle
Looking Back at the Life of Centralia’s Founding Father George Washington as His 205th Birthday Approaches
The 205th birthday of Centralia’s founding father, George Washington, is coming up. At the Centralia City Council’s Aug. 9 meeting, local historian Heather Beaird gave the council a brief history lesson about the life of the city’s founder. George Washington was born near the town of Winchester,...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Vote Murphy for Lewis County Sheriff
Tracy Murphy is running for Lewis County sheriff. If you don’t know him, I would like to share with you a little about who Tracy is, what he’s like and his goals and plans for Lewis County if he is elected sheriff. First, he is honest, humble and not conceited. Faith, truth and law are what drive Tracy.
Chronicle
At 21, Roy Farmer Is Already a Veteran of the Fields
Yelm High School graduate and lifelong Roy resident Colton Lester, 21, has completed yet another successful haying season. Each summer, he tends to his family farm of over 100 years, cutting their hay fields and yielding a successful harvest. With the whole operation being weather dependent, Lester waits for weeks...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Sift Through Survey Answers for Strategic Long-Range Planning
After citizens late last year had the chance to fill out a survey from Lewis County on their priorities for government spending, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met on Wednesday to use residents’ answers to begin creating a long-range strategic plan. According to a news release, the topics...
Chronicle
Packwood Mountain Fly-In Draws in 22 Aircraft
Pilots and their passengers from as far away as Renton and Tacoma flew into Packwood on July 30 for the sixth annual Packwood Mountain Fly-In, according to a news release from Lewis County. Participants comprised of 22 small aircraft, including a Cessna 150 and a Lake Renegade Amphibian Seaplane, took...
Chronicle
Week of Little Miss Friendly Includes Visits to County Commissioners, Kiwanis Club and the Loggers' Jubilee
A striving still picture artist, budding singer, horse-trainer hopeful, potential firefighter or teacher and aspiring ice-cream shop owner walk into a bar. In other words, five candidates for Little Miss Friendly attended a lunch with the Kiwanis Club at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub in Centralia on Thursday. The candidates...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: 20th Annual Loggers’ Jubilee Celebrated in 1962; Morton Native Made Famous by World’s Fair Leads the Parade
“Beauty, brawn and Gracie vied for the attention of spectators” at the 20th Annual Morton Loggers’ Jubilee on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1962, The Chronicle reported. An estimated 5,000 people attended the event, about four times the city’s population at the time. During the day, spectators watched the mile-long parade preceding the afternoon logging show, where “with keen eyes and bulging muscles, (the loggers) chopped, climbed and drove through 12 action packed contests,” The Chronicle reported.
Chronicle
Providence Centralia Hospital to Host Hiring Event Aug. 17
Providence Centralia Hospital is hosting a hiring event at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Positions will be available in departments such as dietary, housekeeping, security, admitting, nursing and others. For more information, visit Indeed.com at https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/92caa593-0908-4c19-b927-ffefac811c67. Potential attendees can either RSVP...
thejoltnews.com
Sustainability and green energy at Quixote Village – homes, jobs & more from green energy pilot project
“We are extremely excited to go solar at Quixote Village. This will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but the cost savings will let us focus more on providing services to our residents.” stated Quixote Village Associate Director Jaycie Osterberg-Brown. Quixote Communities teamed up with Olympia Community Solar for...
Chronicle
Chehalis Council Hears Concerns Over Traffic and Safety on Southwest 21st Street
The Chehalis City Council on Monday night listened to concerns from a Chehalis resident over traffic and safety on Southwest 21st Street. While several topics were discussed during the council’s bi-weekly meeting — from transportation project funding issues to the recent ChehalisFest — the biggest topic of discussion was traffic and safety issues revolving around businesses on 21st Street in south Chehalis.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Mildred Lehman: 1929-2022
Mildred E. Lehman, 92, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, just 10 days shy of her 93rd birthday. Mildred was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Tacoma, Washington. She was adopted by Harry and Helen Terry of Chehalis, Washington, not long afterward. A graduate of the original Chehalis...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
Chronicle
Transit Agencies Meet to Discuss Accessibility
There will be two meetings held on Thursday for the public to provide input concerning setting priorities when it comes to improving accessible transportation for people with disabilities, the elderly, veterans, low income and rural residents as well as the youth. The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (CWCOG), Twin Transit and...
Federal Way Amazon Fresh grand opening this Thursday
(The Center Square) – The former Sears location in Federal Way will complete its long awaited transformation into an Amazon Fresh grocery store on Thursday with a 6:45 a.m. grand opening that includes a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. The first customer in line at the store will receive a $100 Amazon...
Chronicle
Sirens: ‘Power of Persuasion’; Criminal Impersonation; Semi vs. Utility Box; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• Minor injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision that occurred in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before 7:35 a.m. on Aug. 8. • A non-injury, two-vehicle accident was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Theft. •...
