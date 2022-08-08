Cancer-Stricken Olivia Newton-John Found Comfort With Cannabis As She Struggled With Pain In Dying Days

Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Cannabis helped Olivia Newton-John during her battle with cancer in the years before she died, Radar can confirm .

The late singer and actress, whose death at the age of 73 was sadly announced today, said the tinctures she took did not give her the munchies, which are known to be a classic side effect of marijuana.

Unlike other users, the Aussie star said she did not get cravings for sweet treats after using it.

The Grease actress said, "Actually, the tinctures that I take do not create anything like that. Otherwise, I would be the size of a house probably."

"Cannabis has been such a healing thing for me . I am doing great," she raved.

She was first diagnosed in 1992 and went on to become an advocate for early detection, fighting against the disease for 30 years.

Despite her ongoing battle, Olivia always kept a smile on her face and remained focused on the positive as she searched for alternative methods of relief.

Prior to her passing, Olivia had been using cannabis legally grown by husband John Easterling at their home in California.

Before turning to the plant she called a "safe alternative," she suffered "months and months of excruciating, sleep-depriving, crying-out-loud pain."

Olivia said she consulted the treatment with her doctors and they supported her decision. She said, "It's not a drug. You see, that's the problem. That's a name thrown around with cannabis — it's a herb and a plant."

Easterling, her husband of 14 years, was the one to break news of her death on Monday.

He said that she passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California surrounded by loved ones.

Olivia's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi , also shared a tribute on social media this afternoon, posting heartwarming photos of herself and the iconic actress from over the years.

Meanwhile, her former Grease costar John Travolta was one of many A-listers to pay their respects as Olivia's name trended on Twitter.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he gushed. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"