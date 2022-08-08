ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

FBI Launches Raid On Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Ex-Prez Slams Move As Not 'Necessary Or Appropriate'

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
The FBI has conducted a raid on the Florida compound of former President Donald Trump , but details remain murky, Radar has learned.

The former president put out a statement detailing the situation and calling it “dark times for our Nation.”

“My beautiful home Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” a statement from Trump read.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," the president said.

Trump said he worked and cooperated with government agencies, and now they are conducting an unannounced raid on his home. He added that it was “not necessary or appropriate.”

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 20224, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm elections.”

The FBI has yet to comment on the raid and it’s unclear what agents are hoping to find. Trump has been tied to a few investigations, including the events around the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

The Congressional committee investigating the evens has blamed Trump and accused him of spreading lies and encouraging those who eventually forced their way into the Capitol to protest the 2020 presidential election results.

“The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more,” the statement read, “it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level!”

The President also claimed that Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete 30,000 emails and nothing happened to her.

Trump said that he stood up to corruption, restored power to the people and “delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before.”

The FBI raid could only happen in broken, third-world countries, the President railed, saying America is now one of them.

“They even broke into my safe!” the President stated. “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee. Here in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

POTUS
