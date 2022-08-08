Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists faces additional charges
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists is facing additional charges of reckless driving and injuring other riders. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was initially charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death in...
Police arrest man for Grand Rapids area bank robbery
WYOMING, MI -- A day after a Fifth Bank branch was robbed in Wyoming, police arrested a suspect. The branch at 2828 Michael Ave. SW was robbed about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 by a man who implied he had a weapon. Wyoming police on Friday, Aug. 12 said they...
Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
Bomb technicians check Kalamazoo home for ‘potentially hazardous materials’
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Federal bomb technicians were at a Kalamazoo home Friday after police earlier found “potentially hazardous materials” in the home. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation said special agents were conducting a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of West Walnut Street on Friday, Aug. 12.
Man armed with BB gun robs person in Target parking lot, later caught
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A man used a BB gun to rob a person of $40 in the Target store parking lot on West Main Street, but was later caught. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said the man approached a vehicle parked in a handicap space right next to the Target store, 5350 West Main St.
Grand Rapids man charged with leaving gun accessible to children, leading to teen’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County prosecutors have charged a man for allegedly leaving a handgun accessible to children, which later resulted in the accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The 60-year-old Grand Rapids man was charged with involuntary manslaughter, Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced Thursday, Aug. 11. The...
Teen arrested after confrontation with gun, high-speed chase in Kalamazoo County, police say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old is facing several charges after police said the teen confronted a family with a gun inside a store and later lead authorities on a high-speed chase. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded...
Bicyclist killed in Allegan County hit-and-run collision
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A bicyclist from Kansas was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said the driver was later located. The crash happened about 10:15 a.m. Friday on 102nd Avenue near 56th Street in Lee Township. Police said that a car was...
Wyoming bank robbed, police looking for suspect
WYOMING, MI -- Police are looking for a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Wyoming in the early afternoon hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Wyoming police said a man entered the branch at 2828 Michael Ave. SW about 1:30 p.m. and approached a teller. He demanded money...
Man and woman found dead in Grand Rapids home with unharmed toddler
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman were found dead in a Southeast Grand Rapids home with an unharmed toddler also located. Grand Rapids police said they responded to a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE and discovered two adults dead in the home. They also...
Police identify victim struck, killed by vehicle in West Michigan crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person killed in an Aug. 10 fatal car vs. pedestrian crash as 70-year-old Roberta Stites. Michigan State Police were called to a car vs. pedestrian fatal crash on Marsh Road, near Pierce Road, in Allegan County’s Gun Plain Township. Police...
Family of 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting grateful for ‘accountability’ after gun owner charged
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The family of a 13-year-old killed in an accidental shooting say they are grateful for “accountability” after the gun owner was charged for allegedly not securing the weapon. Police said Gabriel Hojnacki was accidentally shot by another 13-year-old boy at a home on Alpine...
Police looking for woman missing in Caledonia Township
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who is believed to have walked into woods near her Caledonia Township residence. Annette Williams left her residence, in the area of Whitneyville Avenue SE and 68th Street sometime during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Kent County...
FBI says defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case posed threat; defense raises concern about juror
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An undercover FBI special agent acknowledged that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. proposed outlandish ideas for kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But he didn’t dismiss the two as threats. During night surveillance across the lake from Whitmer’s Antrim County summer home, Fox allegedly suggested...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Protected bike lanes being added on two busy one-way streets in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Protected bike lanes are coming to two busy Kalamazoo streets as part of a pilot project. Pilot protected bike lanes will be installed on South Westnedge Avenue and South Park Street from Michigan Avenue to Maple Street starting the week of Aug. 15. The pilot bike lanes...
Muskegon police chief position offered to current Ludington chief
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon City leaders have offered the vacant police chief position to Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal. Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell said she hopes to hammer out final details for an agreement on Friday. Kozal was one of two finalists for the job as Muskegon’s public safety...
Defendants in alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer were ‘big talkers,’ had no plan, attorneys tell jurors
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Two men accused of leading a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were “big talkers” who were manipulated by the FBI and its informants – and had no real plan, attorneys said. “The FBI and informants turned up the heat, so to...
Hundreds of scooters, e-bikes to stay on Grand Rapids streets
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hundreds of electrically assisted bikes and stand-up electric scooters are here to stay in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids leaders earlier this summer signed off on turning the two-year “micromobility” pilot program into a permanent ride option for residents. “As a city, we want...
Local businesses weigh safety, bathroom availability in wake of public urination decriminalization
KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Kalamazoo City Commission’s recent decision to decriminalize urination and defecation in public has drawn the ire of some local business owners and brought the question, “Where can you relieve yourself downtown?” to the forefront. In downtown Kalamazoo, options include public restrooms inside the Kalamazoo...
