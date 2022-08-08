ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH Drunken Crash

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Mega

Anne Heche hasn't woken up and is still in critical condition as a new video shows her barreling down an alley before she plowed into a home, catching herself and the property on fire.

The Six Days Seven Nights actress, 53, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after the fiery crash, where she continues to fight for her life. Radar can confirm she is in critical condition and needs surgery for her injuries.

Cops Obtain Warrant For Anne Heche Blood Test After Fiery Crash

Mega

“Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” her spokesperson told RadarOnline.com on Monday. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

As this website reported, the Los Angeles Police Department wants Heche's blood to determine if she was under influence of alcohol and/or drugs when she smashed into the garage of an apartment complex only to drive off and crash into a nearby home, sparking a massive fire.

New surveillance footage shows Heche speeding through an alley, narrowly missing an innocent pedestrian.

Mega

Police insiders tell Daily Mail that the troubled actress will be investigated for driving 90 miles per hour before the crash. Heche — who used to date Ellen DeGeneres — could find herself charged with a misdemeanor DUI hit-and-run if she was under the influence at the time of the accident.

Heche was captured on a ring camera at the apartment complex with what appeared to be a battle of alcohol in the cup holder of her Mini Cooper.

When bystanders attempted to help her following the first crash, she put her car in reverse and sped away.

Mega

LAPD West Traffic Division officers confirmed the star hit a car before crashing into the home and bursting into flames. RadarOnline.com can confirm it took 59 firefighters about 65 minutes to put out the blaze and extract Heche from the driver's seat.

She was caught flailing her arms and acting erratically on a stretcher before being rolled into the ambulance by paramedics.

A GoFundMe for the tenant of the home said the person was "extremely fortunate" to have survived the accident. Photos showed the tenant in complete shock following the fire and aftermath.

Lyn Cooper Reagan
4d ago

She was shaking her arms around because she’s burnt. All burn victims do that. No excuse for what she did but as an empath I can not wish her anymore harm than what she’s going through and what she’s going to go through if she lives. She needs to get right with God.

Babs
3d ago

What about the woman who's rented house she destroyed and now her life is completely in upheaval???? If we are going to feel sorry for someone how about her? just saying 😌

Matthew Guess
3d ago

Burns are horrible!! My mom was burned as a child. She still has scars today!! She was 9 when she had a accident in the kitchen. She had 3rd degree burns from head to toe. She was wrapped like a mummy for months. Endured months of pain. She is 62 now, scars never went away!!

