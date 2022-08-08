Read full article on original website
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Courtesy: The Office of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's official YouTube channel. Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal...
Recreational marijuana back on Arkansas ballot, votes may not count
Recreational marijuana is back on the ballot, but a viable vote remains to be seen.
Arkansas lawmakers discuss how to spend surplus money following special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a three-day session, Arkansas lawmakers passed a $500 million tax cut package and also set aside $50 million for school safety funding. "The economy and things are high, and anything we can do to give back to the citizens of this state, that's what here in the General Assembly, we need to be doing," State Representative Dwight Tosh, (R) Craighead County, said.
Recreational marijuana amendment tentatively approved for November ballot
On August 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a formal order temporarily siding with Responsible Growth Arkansas in the group’s efforts to have a recreational marijuana amendment added to the November general election ballot in Arkansas.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in for October Arkansas governor debate
More activity in the Arkansas governor race.
$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
NW Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit to re-open
The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) will reopen this month.
Arkansas lawmakers vote to reduce state income taxes in special session
Little Rock (KATV) — Arkansas state legislators convened in a special session at the state capitol on Wednesday to vote on the reduction of state income taxes. Majority of the state lawmakers voted to reduce state incomes taxes, but some told KATV those cuts could've waited until the next regular session.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
AR teachers say they’re ‘disheartened’ pay raises were not part of special session
Teachers in Little Rock say they’re disheartened pay raises were not discussed in this week’s special session.
Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises
An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.
Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July
Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas' 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds.
Here are the key primary election results from Hawaii
Voting concludes Tuesday in Hawaii's primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate and a House congressional district. Polls close at 1 a.m. ET Sunday. Hawaii conducts its elections largely by mail. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
Arkansas Department of Corrections chief comes out in favor of cell phone jamming bill
State prison chief supports cell phone jamming.
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
