ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Arkansas lawmakers discuss how to spend surplus money following special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a three-day session, Arkansas lawmakers passed a $500 million tax cut package and also set aside $50 million for school safety funding. "The economy and things are high, and anything we can do to give back to the citizens of this state, that's what here in the General Assembly, we need to be doing," State Representative Dwight Tosh, (R) Craighead County, said.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pope County, AR
Government
County
Pope County, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Pope County, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
WREG

$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Legislature#Election Local#Constitutional Amendments#Politics State#Election State#Southland Casino Racing
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Constitution
ualrpublicradio.org

Here are the key primary election results from Hawaii

Voting concludes Tuesday in Hawaii's primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate and a House congressional district. Polls close at 1 a.m. ET Sunday. Hawaii conducts its elections largely by mail. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
HAWAII STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy