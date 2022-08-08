ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

RSF Education Foundation to host annual Newcomers' events for R. Roger Rowe School

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVY8h_0h9hVrUD00

The RSF Education Foundation will host its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Welcome Kinder Party for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. Kindergarten families will be able to meet their teachers at the Welcome Kinder Party at the school playground. The Foundation hosts the pool parties for 1st through 8th grades at private homes in Rancho Santa Fe. Refreshments are provided at all events.

All new families who are registered at the R. Roger Rowe School will receive invitations by email. For questions, please email the RSF Education Foundation at chair@rsfef.org.

Schedule for August 2022 Newcomers’ events:

—Middle School (6th-8th) Pool Party: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

—Kindergarten Welcome Party: Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

—1st- 5th Grade Pool Party: Saturday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Society
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsf#First Day Of School#The Welcome Kinder Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
293
Followers
629
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy